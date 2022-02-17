How to use Face Paint in Horizon Forbidden West

Face Paint is one of the many ways that players can customize Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West. The feature was introduced in the Frozen Wilds expansion within Horizon Zero Dawn, and it was successful enough that it was brought over to the sequel.

New designs for Face Paint are often given as quest rewards within Horizon Forbidden West, but players will notice quickly that they can't equip those designs. Players can't even view the designs that they have available for use.

Just like the armor dye process in the game, figuring out where to equip Face Paint can be confusing.

Equipping Face Pain in Horizon Forbidden West

There are plenty of options for Aloy to choose from. (Image via PlayStation)

Many of the systems in Horizon Forbidden West, including Face Paint, are tied to the use of merchants. Aside from crafting gear and upgrades, most of the items or features in the game must be found or purchased from a vendor.

Face Paint is one aspect of the game that players need to use a vendor for, but that process is never described within the game, and players won't find that vendor for a while.

When players get to Chainscrape, the first major town, many initial vendors will be there. However, the Dyer and the Painter can't be found in Chainscrape or anywhere else in The Daunt.

Instead, players must head much farther west until they hit the Scalding Spear near the center of the map. This major Tenakth town will contain the first Painter that players can encounter.

The Painter is a vendor who is marked with a tattoo needle symbol. This merchant will show the full list of Face Paints that Aloy has unlocked, and they are all split into different categories of tribes. To equip the desired Face Paint, players only need to spend about 10 Metal Shards.

How to earn more Face Paint options in Horizon Forbidden West

Most new options will be earned by completing specific quests in the Forbidden West. Most quests will be tied to the Utaru and Tenakth clans, so the Face Paint prints will also correspond to those tribes. Many of the Oseram quests will also provide players with new designs.

Similarly, players can also earn new designs for Armor Dye. These options are far more limited than the paint at first, so earning new Dye patterns is more lucrative. Either way, players can earn new customization options for Aloy.

