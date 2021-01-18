When it comes to the mobile gaming platform, Free Fire is considered one of the best games belonging to the battle royale genre. The title allows players to access various skins and accessories which they can use to dress up their character.

Players can get access to oodles of in-game items for free in Free Fire. However, there are some items that players will have to buy. Players will have to buy diamonds and then use these in-game diamonds to buy pets, gun skins, etc.

For acquiring these items, players can also use redeem codes in Free Fire. This way, players do not have to spend money to acquire something of their choice.

Free Fire Redeem Code

The redeem code for Free Fire today (17th January 2021) is 5G9GCY97UUD4. The reward that players will get is 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes in January 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

To use the code given above, players are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will have to visit the official site of Free Fire, where rewards can be redeemed. Here is the link to get access to the site.

Free Fire players have to log in

Step 2: Players will have to log in to their Free Fire account via Facebook, VK, Google, or Huawei.

Message received by players after entering the code successfully

Step 3: Players will then have to enter the redeem code and click the ‘Confirm’ button.

Step 4: Players can then head over to the in-game mail section and then collect the reward. Players will find the amount credited in their Free Fire account.

Note:

Players must know that this code cannot be used in every region of the world. Players from only selected regions like SAC, USA, and NA can use the code given above.

Players might see an error message displayed on the screen after entering the code. Unfortunately, there is no way out of it. They are advised to be optimistic about the next set of codes.