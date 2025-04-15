How to use Genshin Impact achievement tracker

Genshin Impact is an open-world gacha game with fresh and unique content. Among these is the game's Achievements section, which is updated regularly. However, the requirements for some achievements in this section are hidden, making it harder for players to keep track of each one. The Paimon.moe website tracks all information about this section in Genshin Impact, making work easy for players.

Ad

This article will discuss how to use the Genshin Impact achievement tracker Paimon.moe.

Note: Readers are expected to use Paimon.moe and other such websites at their discretion.

A guide to using the Genshin Impact achievement tracker

Homepage of Paimon.moe website (Image via Paimon.moe)

The Paimon.moe site tracks the events, banners, character kits, and more content in Genshin Impact. You can use it to track your banner pulls and calculate the required materials for weapons and characters. You can also set up a reminder on the website to use items like Parametric Transformer in the game.

Ad

Trending

This website is regularly updated and doesn't show leaks about future characters, which is suitable for players who don't want to see future content leaks. Overall, you can keep track of various things from the game.

Steps to view the Achievement section (Image via Paimon.moe)

To access the tracker, first open the Paimon.moe site and scroll to the bottom. An alternative way is to click Database and select the above option. Once you finish this step, you will come across the Achievement section, which will be the same as in the game.

Ad

The difference between this section in the game and the website is the Wonders of the World category. This special category has many hidden achievements that won't appear in the game until the players have completed them; the website shows these achievements' requirements as well.

Achievements section on the website (Image via Paimon.moe)

The next step is tedious and could take time to complete, depending on the number of achievements you have completed. On the Paimon.moe site, you must manually select all achievements you have completed in the game. Although you have a search feature on the website and in the game, this step is still time-consuming.

Ad

The Paimon site also has a few issues. Specific achievements are absent in the game, and some are mentioned twice. So, to track your achievements efficiently, recheck the number in your game and on the website after completing the previous step.

Finally, an application called Akasha Scanner is available on GitHub to simplify this tedious process. This application takes screenshots of your Achievement section in the game and converts them to a format compatible with the tracker site. To upload this file to the website, go to settings on Paimon.moe, click on export and import data, and select the JSON file from your device.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks show Skirk's kit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.