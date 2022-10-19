How to use Genshin Impact wish simulator for Nilou banner

Wish simulators are popular within the Genshin Impact fandom. Naturally, some people will want to learn how to use them for Nilou's banner and future Event Wishes. Thankfully, there isn't any serious requirement to learn how to use them.

The benefits of knowing how to use a wish simulator are primarily for fun and calculating costs, should one plan to spend money on an in-game banner. While there are several downloadable apps on iOS and Android, some people might not wish to download anything.

Hence, this article will focus entirely on a web-based wish simulator for the reader's convenience. Here is a hyperlink to the wish simulator used in this article:

Test your luck with Nilou's banner on this Genshin Impact wish simulator

How it should look like (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

When the player first arrives on the app page, they will see Noelle and the Beginners' Wish banner. However, that's not what Genshin Impact players came to this article for, so click on Nilou's banner next to it near the top.

You will see Twirling Lotus with Nilou, Barbara, Xiangling, and Beidou. The basic premise of this wish simulator is very similar to how you spend your Primogems and Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact. The main difference here is that you have infinite wishes at your disposal.

The first 5-star while writing this article (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

If you understand how wishes work in Genshin Impact, then you should understand the basic premise of this wish simulator. The above screenshot is something similar to what you would see in the game. However, not all players just wish to mindlessly spam multiple rolls and nothing else.

The next part of this article will highlight some of the more useful features associated with a wish simulator.

The history section (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

On the bottom left of the home page are "Shop," "Inventory," and "History." The "History" button will show players something similar to the image shown above. Here are some important tidbits to note here:

Current Pity is listed

The Total Pull number is also recorded here

Total Spend includes how many Primogems you've spent thus far

The simulator includes an estimate of how much money that would've cost you if you had paid for it

The last part is exceptionally important. For instance, spending money to get 90 Wishes at once would cost you nearly $237.60. That figure will guarantee you a 5-star character, but not necessarily Nilou.

If you reach 90 Pity, you should get a 5-star, which may be Nilou (Image via HoYoverse)

The above screenshots come from a test where the writer did not pull Nilou in those 90 pulls. For reference, the only 5-star pulled was Keqing. Some players will get lucky, but others won't. It is also worth noting that Genshin Impact doesn't explicitly tell you what your Pity is.

These wish simulators do it for simplicity's sake. One can also choose to delete their history and restart to see if they get any luckier. Besides that, everything done in this app doesn't affect the player's account in Genshin Impact. Copies of the characters you receive stay on the app and won't transfer to the game and vice versa.

