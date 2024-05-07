How to use Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale

The Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale offers both offensive and defensive capabilities on the field of play. Thwarting enemy advances and launching deadly counterattacks is made possible by this card's massive hitpoints and explosive death damage. The strategic subtleties of employing the Giant Skeleton efficiently will be covered in this article, ranging from defensive positions that impede enemy advances to transforming successful defenses into potent counter pushes.

Whether you want to use the Giant Skeleton to disrupt enemy ranks or bait opponent spells, learning how to use it can improve your Clash Royale gameplay to new heights.

Strategies to use Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale

1) Defensive strategy

Because of its exceptional death damage ability and large hit points, the Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale is an excellent defensive force. Place the Giant Skeleton strategically to absorb damage from high-damage troops such as the P.E.K.K.A, Mini P.E.K.K.A, or Elite Barbarians when defending against a large push from your opponent.

To entice the opponent to go away from your towers and toward the Giant Skeleton, place it in the middle of the opponent's push. It is a powerful answer to swarms of troops or even tanks supported by backup troops since its death damage will do substantial damage or outright annihilate the opposing forces.

2) Counterpushing

Counterpushing (Image via Supercell)

Using the Giant Skeleton's defensive qualities to launch a potent counterpush is one of its best uses. Utilizing the card's remaining hitpoints and deploying supporting troops behind it, you can build a powerful counterpush after successfully fending off an opponent's push.

The Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale is a good partner for troops such as the Wizard, Baby Dragon, or Musketeer, who can deal damage to both ground and air units and provide ranged support. You can swiftly go from defense to offense by providing more troops to help the Giant Skeleton. This will put pressure on your opponent and possibly bring down one of their towers in Clash Royale.

3) Lane control and pressure

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Use the Giant Skeleton to dominate lanes and put pressure on your rivals' towers. You can push the opposing lane or use a split-lane strategy by forcing your opponent to commit resources to defend against the Giant Skeleton while it is deployed in one lane.

You may control the flow of elixir and set the pace of the game by intimidating your opponent into not going all out in a single-lane push with the threat of the Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale. Using the Giant Skeleton to effectively control your lane can result in profitable deals and ultimately guarantee a win in Clash Royale.

