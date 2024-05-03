How to use Goblin Giant in Clash Royale

Goblin Giant in Clash Royale is a powerful addition to any deck that possesses both durability and adaptability. On the battlefield, this massive army absorbs enemy fire like a sturdy tank, allowing your supporting units to launch powerful attacks. The Goblin Giant presents a great counter-push opportunity because of its special ability to create Spear Goblins upon annihilation, which can transform defensive moves into aggressive assaults.

Learning how to use the Goblin Giant to your advantage can help you dominate your opponents in Clash Royale, whether your tactics include spank and tank, taking advantage of counter-push opportunities, or using bridge spam and cycle techniques.

Top 3 tips to master Goblin Giant in Clash Royale

1) Tank and spank tactics

Royal Recruits can be a pain for Goblin Giant players (Image via Supercell)

The Goblin Giant's main function is to act as a tank, taking hits while you assist soldiers deal them out. Combine the Goblin Giant with ranged, high-damage units like the Electro Wizard, Baby Dragon, or Musketeer in Clash Royale.

From behind the Goblin Giant's robust body, these troops can deal a great amount of damage. Quickly destroy opposing towers by arranging the ranged troops to be directly behind the Goblin Giant, forming a lethal combination.

Additionally, to eliminate waves of enemy soldiers that could endanger your Goblin Giant or its supporting units, add support cards like Zap or Log. By creating a passage for your Goblin Giant, these spells in Clash Royale can help it get to the enemy tower mostly unharmed.

2) Counter-push potential

Counter-push (Image via Supercell)

Spear Goblins from the Goblin Giant in Clash Royale have great counter-push potential. The Spear Goblins that the Goblin Giant generates might join the counter-push and increase the damage of your attack if it survives an opposing contact.

Make the most of this by using the Goblin Giant to deflect opposing push damage and then counterattacking with more troops to take advantage of the Goblin Gang members that are still alive.

Moreover, the Goblin Giant is a flexible choice for repelling a variety of opposing forces because of its capacity to target both air and ground units. Use it to deflect approaching attackers so that your remaining soldiers may launch a counterattack.

3) Bridge spam and cycle decks

Cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

Combine the Goblin Giant in Clash Royale with other cheap, high-value cards such as Battle Ram, Bandit, or Goblin Barrel in bridge spam decks. By applying persistent pressure, force your opponent's towers to respond to your unrelenting attacks.

The Goblin Giant in Clash Royale can also work well in cycle decks that want to keep supported troops deploying until you show your ace on your sleeves in the form of Goblin Giant. Ensure you always have access to your primary tank choice by using inexpensive cycle cards such as Ice Spirit, Skeletons, or Bats to swiftly cycle back to your Goblin Giant.

