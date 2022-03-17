How to use Royal Recruits in Clash Royale

Obviously, cards are vital in Clash Royale since they are used to assault opponent towers and win fights in online 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Choosing the correct 8-card deck is the deciding factor in multiplayer battles.

A strong deck should include both defensive and attacking troops, thereby requiring a thorough understanding of the cards. Royal Recruits is one of the most powerful cards in Clash Royale since it can assault from both lanes, making it difficult for opponents to counter.

Royal Recruits in Clash Royale explained

Royal Recruits in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players reach Arena 7, they can obtain the Royal Recruits card, one of the highest Elixir common cards in Clash Royale. It summons six melee troops with high hitpoints, damage, and shields, similar to the Dark Prince.

The in-game description of the Royal Recruits card is as follows:

"Deploys a line of recruits armed with spears, shields and wooden buckets. They dream of ponies and one day wearing metal buckets."

The Royal Recruits are a formidable defensive force since they can be placed horizontally and can assault from both lanes. This can effectively stop the enemy's push since each Recruit has high damage and hitpoints. Furthermore, they can even be used in both lanes as a powerful counter-attack.

Excess damage from shattering the Royal Recruit's shield has no effect on their true hitpoints, just like the Dark Prince. The Royal Recruits, for example, have 240 shield hitpoints and a spell card that deals 689 damage where the additional 449 damage will be ignored.

The Royal Recruits card may be upgraded to level 14, which gives it 176 damage, 705 hitpoints, and 318 shield hitpoints. It has a medium movement speed with a hit speed of 1.3 seconds. Players can deploy a Royal Recruits card by spending 7 Elixir and 1 second deployment time.

How to use Royal Recruits?

A few tips to be kept in mind while using Royal Recruits:

They can be employed defensively against splash units. This is particularly beneficial against cards like Mega Knight, because the horizontal formation reduces the amount of Royal Recruits hit by a Mega Knight.

They have a total health of 4632 (including their shield hitpoints). This means they are extremely difficult to deal with without splash units and can also be employed as tank troops with Wizards or Witches as support.

Using an air attacking troop like Baby Dragon or Minions can help Royal Recruits counter an enemy's air counter push.

Royal Recruits is one of the most powerful troops in Clash Royale, capable of being both a tank and a counter-attack troop. As they can't attack air units, Royal Recruits must be combined with area-damage air support troops to reach towers and effectively damage them.

Edited by Atul S