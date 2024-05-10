How to use Golem in Clash Royale

The Golem in Clash Royale is a strong tank card that can launch devastating pushes and tip the odds in your favor. Its enormous health pool and potent death damage make it a formidable opponent on the battlefield. It is essential to implement successful tactics to realize its full potential.

We'll review crucial strategies in this guide for using the Golem efficiently, from creating unstoppable pushes to making the most of its support and utilizing its special powers.

Gaining proficiency with these strategies can improve your gaming and help you win Clash Royale battles.

Strategies to use Golem in Clash Royale

1) Building a strong push

Building a strong push (Image via Supercell)

The main advantage of the Golem in Clash Royale is its capacity to produce enormous pushes that overwhelm your opponent's defenses. To get the most out of it, develop a powerful push around the Golem. To begin, position the golem behind your King's Tower so that it can gradually move forward while producing the elixir. This allows you more time to assist it with spells and additional troops.

Deploy supporting troops behind the golem after it arrives at the bridge to deal with any defensive units your opponent may try to use against you. Because they may target both ground and air troops, cards like Baby Dragon, Mega Minion, or Electro Dragon are effective at countering the Golem's weaknesses. Moreover, consider using a splash damage spell, such as Poison or Fireball, to eliminate swarms that might impede your advance.

When constructing a Golem push, timing is everything. To make it harder for your opponent to construct a powerful defense, use it when you have an elixir advantage or when they are low on elixir. With the right time, you can gain the upper hand and surprise your opponent.

2) Supporting the Golem

To guarantee your Golem's victory in combat, arm it with the appropriate soldiers and spells in Clash Royale. Use ground forces that can target buildings and repel opposing soldiers in addition to air-supporting troops. This support can be given by cards like Guards, Lumberjack, and Night Witch, which can harm the opponent's defenses and shield the Golem in Clash Royale from ground-based threats like Mini P.E.K.K.A or Prince.

Furthermore, spells are essential in bolstering the Golem push. Your Golem in Clash Royale can endure longer if you use Zap or Electro Dragon to reset the damage ramp-up of the Inferno Tower or Inferno Dragon. Also, you can employ spells like the Earthquake to break through enemy defenses.

3) Capitalizing on Golem's death damage

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

The surrounding enemy units and buildings sustain severe death damage upon the destruction of the golem. You can turn the tide of combat by making good use of this fatal damage. To get the most death damage out of the Golem, place it as close as possible to enemy soldiers or buildings that you wish to destroy.

You should also think about using the Golem in Clash Royale alongside cards like the Goblin Barrel or the Balloon that gains from its death damage. Your opponent will be under even greater strain when the Golem explodes because it may provide room for these cards to inflict extra damage to the opposing tower in Clash Royale.

