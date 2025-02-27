How to use Greatsword's Guard in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Greatsword's Guard in Monster Hunter Wilds is no longer just a defensive afterthought — it’s a game-changing mechanic that allows skilled hunters to counter, control, and even overpower monsters in ways never before possible. While the weapon has always been one focused on devastating charged attacks, MH Wilds introduces several enhancements that make its defensive mechanics a vital part of its playstyle.

With the Offset skill, the ability to Guard Cancel, and the high-risk, high-reward Power Clash, mastering the weapon’s defensive options is key to becoming a truly unstoppable hunter.

How do you Guard with the Greatsword in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Guarding against Doshaguma in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Shielding with the Greatsword is easy to perform, but difficult to utilize well. Press RT (Xbox) / R2 (PlayStation) when the weapon is drawn to go into defense mode. If your weapon is already sheathed, you can also go directly into defense by pressing the same button.

As easy as it looks, however, Guard animates slowly and leaves you open to damage if timed poorly, so positioning and anticipation are important.

In contrast to the earlier games, where Guarding with the Greatsword would quickly deplete Sharpness and give little defensive advantage, Monster Hunter Wilds has greatly enhanced this mechanic.

Defense now plays an important part in counterplay, enabling Power Clashes — a new mechanic whereby perfectly timed defense can stagger or even knock down monsters. This introduces a whole new level of strategy, making users more than mere slow-moving bruisers.

The role of Guard Cancel in Monster Hunter Wilds

Greatsword is one of the heaviest weapons in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

One of the biggest improvements to the weapon's defense is the introduction of Guard Cancel. This mechanic allows you to instantly transition into a defensive stance from nearly any animation, eliminating recovery frames and giving you a way to avoid damage without relying solely on dodging.

Unlike previous games where the Greatsword was often locked into long attack animations, Canceling offers a level of flexibility that makes it feel more like a defensive powerhouse, similar to a Sword and Shield, but with significantly higher damage potential.

How to use Guard Cancel with the Greatsword

Greatsword insights in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

To perform a Guard Cancel, press RT (Xbox) / R2 (PlayStation) while having the Left Stick move in any direction during an attack's recovery frames. This allows you to immediately go into defensive stance without going through the normal recovery animation and enabling you to quickly make defensive reactions.

Since Monster Hunter Wilds focuses on Power Clashes, having the capability to defend at a moment's notice translates into being able to counter heavy-hitting blows and shift the tide of battle in your favor all the time.

It is strongly advised to practice Guard Cancel in the Training Arena prior to trying it out in actual hunts. As timing can be tricky, it is best to become accustomed to the rhythm of switching between charged attacks and defensive stances before trying it out on actual monsters.

Why Guard cancel is a game-changer for Greatsword users

The fact that users can cancel animations and go straight into defense straight away introduces wholly new play styles for users. Not only do they remove those lengthy recovery frames, but it also sets them up for Power Clashes that can stagger, if not overthrow, monsters.

Offset Attacks will still provide an enhanced offensive check, but Power Clashes prove to be pure gold against monsters with incessant attack patterns.

This trick is especially helpful when battling monsters such as Nu Udra, Rey Dau, and Arkveld, which possess multi-hit combos that are hard to avoid conventionally. With the use of Guard Cancel, players can keep pressure without compromising defensive stability, and thus it is one of the most versatile tools in Monster Hunter Wilds.

