Emotes are a common feature present in a lot of battle royale games, including PUBG Mobile. The game offers a plethora of emotes that players can avail through various ways like purchasing them directly from the in-game shop or obtaining them from the Royale Pass.

The 'greet' emote is one of the emotes that players receive in PUBG Mobile by default. However, newer players are often unaware of how they can use this emote in the game.

In this article, we talk about how you can use the greet emote in PUBG Mobile.

How to use greet emote in PUBG Mobile

Here’s how players can use the greet emote in PUBG Mobile:

#1 In-lobby

Step 1: After joining a lobby, the player would have to click on the ‘emote’ icon (smiley) present below the ‘Brothers in Arms’ icon.

Click on the emote icon

Step 2: The loadout of equipped emotes appears. Click on the greet emote.

Choose the greet emote

#2 In-game

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and start a match. Press on the same ‘emote’ icon to open the loadout of the emotes.

Select the greet emote from the loadout

Step 2: Select the greet emote.

Step 3: The player will then perform the emote on the battlefield.

How to equip the emote

To equip the emote, players can follow the steps given below: