Emotes are a common feature present in a lot of battle royale games, including PUBG Mobile. The game offers a plethora of emotes that players can avail through various ways like purchasing them directly from the in-game shop or obtaining them from the Royale Pass.
The 'greet' emote is one of the emotes that players receive in PUBG Mobile by default. However, newer players are often unaware of how they can use this emote in the game.
In this article, we talk about how you can use the greet emote in PUBG Mobile.
How to use greet emote in PUBG Mobile
Here’s how players can use the greet emote in PUBG Mobile:
#1 In-lobby
Step 1: After joining a lobby, the player would have to click on the ‘emote’ icon (smiley) present below the ‘Brothers in Arms’ icon.
Step 2: The loadout of equipped emotes appears. Click on the greet emote.
#2 In-game
Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and start a match. Press on the same ‘emote’ icon to open the loadout of the emotes.
Step 2: Select the greet emote.
Step 3: The player will then perform the emote on the battlefield.
How to equip the emote
To equip the emote, players can follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Click on the Inventory tab present on the bottom of the screen.
- Step 2: Now click on the emote section. A list of all the emotes which are owned by the user will appear on the screen.
- Step 3: Drag the greet emote into the required slot in the loadout.