Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How to use greet emote in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers a plethora of emotes that players can avail through various ways
PUBG Mobile offers a plethora of emotes that players can avail through various ways
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 27 Aug 2020, 17:06 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Emotes are a common feature present in a lot of battle royale games, including PUBG Mobile. The game offers a plethora of emotes that players can avail through various ways like purchasing them directly from the in-game shop or obtaining them from the Royale Pass.

The 'greet' emote is one of the emotes that players receive in PUBG Mobile by default. However, newer players are often unaware of how they can use this emote in the game.

In this article, we talk about how you can use the greet emote in PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: Clash Universe’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

How to use greet emote in PUBG Mobile

Here’s how players can use the greet emote in PUBG Mobile:

#1 In-lobby

Step 1: After joining a lobby, the player would have to click on the ‘emote’ icon (smiley) present below the ‘Brothers in Arms’ icon.

Advertisement
Click on the emote icon
Click on the emote icon

Step 2: The loadout of equipped emotes appears. Click on the greet emote.

Choose the greet emote
Choose the greet emote

#2 In-game

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and start a match. Press on the same ‘emote’ icon to open the loadout of the emotes.

Select the greet emote from the loadout
Select the greet emote from the loadout

Step 2: Select the greet emote.

Step 3: The player will then perform the emote on the battlefield.

How to equip the emote

To equip the emote, players can follow the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Click on the Inventory tab present on the bottom of the screen.
  • Step 2: Now click on the emote section. A list of all the emotes which are owned by the user will appear on the screen.
  • Step 3: Drag the greet emote into the required slot in the loadout.
Published 27 Aug 2020, 17:06 IST
PUBG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी