Clash Universe’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire have become immensely popular thanks to the unprecedented rise of the genre on the mobile platform.

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading battle royale experiences on the platform and has an ever-growing player base that servers as a broad audience for content creators and streamers.

Aditya, aka Clash Universe, is a prominent PUBG Mobile content creator known for his PUBG Mobile tips, tricks and myth-buster videos. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Clash Universe’s PUBG Mobile ID

Clash Universe’s PUBG Mobile ID is 558144389, and his IGN is ClashUniverse. He is also the Leader of the guild, DRﾑGO.

Clash Universe’s Stats

Clash Universe’s stats in Squads

In the on-going season, Clash Universe is placed in the Ace tier in the squad mode. He has played 505 matches and 79 Chicken Dinners, which translates to a win rate of 15.64%. In addition to this, he has finished in the top ten 269 times. He has notched 1835 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.63.

Clash Universe has also played 25 duo games and has a single victory.

Clash Universe’s stats in Duos

Clash Universe’s Device

Clash Universe uses an iPhone 11 Pro Max and an iPhone X to play PUBG Mobile.

Clash Universe’s YouTube channel

Clash Universe started his journey on YouTube back in March 2016. Back then, he used to create content based on Clash Royale.

He uploaded the first video based on PUBG Mobile in October 2018. Since then, he has continued to create content related to the battle royale sensation. He has amassed over 3.11 million subscribers and has 316 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Clash Universe’s Social Media

Clash Universe is quite active on Instagram. Click here to visit his Instagram profile.