How to use Hog Rider in Clash Royale

The Hog Rider in Clash Royale is one of the most popular cards that can swing the odds in your favor on the battlefield. Due to its rapid movement speed and ability to target buildings directly, it is an extremely potent troop in matches. In this tutorial, we'll go into detail about ways to use the Hog Rider skillfully.

Whether you're a seasoned player hoping to improve or a beginner wishing to learn how to employ this well-known card, this thorough guide will arm you with the strategies and information you need to outwit your opponents.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Strategies to help utilize Hog Rider in Clash Royale

1) Understanding Hog Rider's mechanics

Hog Rider in the poster (Image via Supercell)

The Hog Rider in Clash Royale is a swift troop focusing singularly on attacking buildings. It is a great option for immediately attacking towers because it avoids enemy troops and moves directly to the closest building.

Due to its rather fast attack speed, it can do a lot of damage if left unchecked. The Hog Rider will prioritize the nearest enemy building when it is deployed.

2) Building an effective Hog Rider deck

Deck with Hog Rider (Image via Supercell)

Both offensive and defensive cards must be carefully considered when building a deck around the Hog Rider in Clash Royale. Due to the Hog Rider's offensive prowess, it is imperative to include cards that both defend against possible counters and facilitate its push.

Cards that offer crowd control or ranged support, such as the Ice Spirit, Musketeer, or Ice Golem, can be used in conjunction with the Hog Rider. These cards can assist in eliminating opposing soldiers who could try to impede the Hog Rider's progress.

Spells in Clash Royale like Fireball and Zap are also helpful in eliminating large groups of enemy soldiers or destroying defensive structures that could hinder the Hog Rider's advancement.

3) Mastering Hog Rider strategies

Mastering Hog Rider strategies (Image via Supercell)

When using the Hog Rider in Clash Royale, timing is crucial. Await the moment when your opponent's defenses are exposed or out of rotation. This may occur when they are running low on resources to repel your attack, or after using all of their elixir on a major push.

Make use of strategic positioning to get beyond your opponent's defenses. Position the Hog Rider where you think your opponent will place their counter cards to make them scramble to respond or else their towers could sustain serious damage.

Don't rely on Hog Rider attacks alone. Use a variety of tactics and unit combinations to keep your opponents guessing. In addition to assisting the Hog Rider's pushes, a well-rounded deck can, if necessary, offer alternate win conditions in Clash Royale.

