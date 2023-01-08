How to use a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons 

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, ladders are essential for navigating in and around the island during the game's early stages. For instance, they can be used for climbing cliffs and trees which contain certain flowers and fish.

Even with numerous steps and bridges spread throughout the island, it will still feel incomplete without a few ladders tucked in here and there.

Utilizing a ladder is essential in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Players need to get hold of a DIY ladder-making recipe to build one. The ladder recipe can only be accessed once they have completed their first bridge in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Speaking to Tom Nook in the game will result in players building their first-ever bridge in New Horizons. To make their first bridge, one must collect the following raw materials:

Four log stakes

Four clay

Four stone

Once the bridge construction has started, players must wait one day for the construction process to complete. They may opt to skip game time at this point. After constructing the first bridge, speak to Tom Nook. Players will be joined by three more villagers and given three plots of land for development.

To get started with the ladder-making process, they need to visit Nook’s Cranny, and look for a cabinet on the right-hand side. Search for the ladder recipe manual in the bottom corner of the miscellaneous section.

The ladder DIY recipe is a costly one, and it will take players 2000 bells to own it. With the recipe finally loaded onto the NookPhon, they may head to the workbench to start crafting a ladder.

Players need to collect the following raw materials to start crafting a ladder in New Horizons:

4 Wood

4 hardwood

4 softwood

Once the ladder has been crafted, they can access it from their inventory tab.

How to set up a ladder in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To use the ladder, players must head to the desirable cliff. It doesn’t matter how they approach the cliff, whether, from the bottom or the top, the ladder gets planted either way.

Once on the edge of the cliff, open the inventory tap and use the ladder to plant it against the cliff. Press the A button to jump on it and start climbing or descending down the ladder.

Similarly, ladders can be picked up and planted elsewhere in Animal Crossing New Horizons. This is why they give added flexibility when moving around the island.

The color theme of ladders can also be customized in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Several color pallets are available for ladders, all of which are listed below:

Natural

Blue

Red

Green

Yellow

White

Color customizations can be done on the workbench itself. However, remember that each individual ladder customization will cost players in-game money.

It is also important to remember that there are certain limits to the number of elements that can be built in New Horizons, but when it comes to ladders, there are none.

