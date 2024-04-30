How to use Lumberjack in Clash Royale

Lumberjack in Clash Royale is one of the most powerful cards to use in a deck. This unusual troop's quick assaults can bring immediate destruction to the battlefield. A versatile tool that can swing the tide of combat in your favor, the lumbLumberjackerjack can be used for both aggressive drives and defense against hostile assaults.

We'll examine the subtleties of playing the Lumberjack skillfully in this guide, as well as its offensive and defensive strengths and how well it works with other cards.

Strategies to use Lumberjack in Clash Royale

1) Aggressive pushing

Aggressive pushing (Image via Supercell)

The ability to strike opposing towers quickly and devastatingly is the Lumberjack's greatest strength. When launching an aggressive drive, combine the Lumberjack with troops that move quickly, such as Elite Barbarians or Balloon. Your opponent is immediately under pressure from this combo, which makes it fast to respond since it spreads a rage spell after its death.

To support your main offensive soldier and make use of its anger effect, drop the Lumberjack behind it. Once it reaches the tower, the Lumberjack in Clash Royale can swiftly destroy opposing defenses and deal a great deal of a significant amount of damage thanks to its fast attack speed and anger effect. Before launching a full-fledged drive, be aware of your opponent's defense cards and attempt to bait them out.

2) Counterattacking

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Apart from its ability to assault, the Lumberjack in Clash Royale is also very good at retaliating against enemy advances. When opposing troops target your towers, it may quickly remove them thanks to its strong damage output and quick movement speed. Use the Lumberjack wisely to intercept and destroy valuable targets (like Musketeer or Miners) when defending against a push.

The anger impact of the Lumberjack can also strengthen your defense forces, making it easier for them to eliminate the last of the opposing forces. But be careful—the Lumberjack is susceptible to swarms and high-damage spells in Clash Royale like Fireball or Rocket—so don't overcommit to defense.

3) Supporting troops and spells

Freeze spell (Image via Supercell)

Although the Lumberjack in Clash Royale is a strong card on its own, it gains even greater power when paired with auxiliary troops and spells. Cards that help manage enemy soldiers and create favorable conditions for the Lumberjack to prosper are Ice Spirit, Electro Wizard, and Tornado in Clash Royale.

Furthermore, the Lumberjack can have extra time to damage opposing towers by using spells like Freeze or Zap, which reset opponent targeting. When building your deck, think about including cards that both strengthen and balance the weaknesses of the Lumberjack. You'll want to try out several combos to determine which one best complements your playstyle and counters popular strategies in the current meta.

In Clash Royale, you can use the Lumberjack to your advantage by applying constant pressure on your opponents, precisely blocking enemy pushes, and using strategic tactics to win. Gaining proficiency with the Lumberjack will improve your gameplay and help you win battles.

