How to use Photo Mode in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 is easily the most visually stunning mainline Final Fantasy game to date, which should not be surprising for many, given that it is built and released exclusively for the PlayStation 5. By utilizing Creative Business Unit 3's in-house engine, Final Fantasy 16 is capable of delivering some truly mesmerizing photorealistic visuals.

However, one thing that is sorely missing from the game is a dedicated Photo Mode option in the main menu, something that is a staple in most AAA releases, especially PlayStation exclusives. Fortunately, there actually is an in-game Photo Mode, but it is hidden within the game's character attributes menu.

Here's how you can access the Photo Mode in Final Fantasy 16 and take some really cool in-game screenshots with it.

Where to find Photo Mode in Final Fantasy 16

Photo Mode is somewhat of a necessity in a game that presents itself as one of the best-looking games on PS5. Even games like Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls (remake) feature a dedicated Photo Mode, which isn't something that was present in the 2009 original.

Photo Mode in most PlayStation games is a dedicated option within the main menu, making it quite easily accessible at any time. However, unlike most PlayStation first-party exclusives, Final Fantasy 16's Photo mode can be found in the game's attributes screen. To access the Photo Mode in Final Fantasy 16, you need to follow these steps:

Pause the game whenever you want to take a screenshot.

Go to the menu screen by pressing the Options button.

Select the Attributes screen by cycling through the menu pages using R2.

In the Attributes screen, you can activate the Photo Mode by simply pressing the touchbar.

Photo Mode is a major time sink, but it's totally worth it, considering the game's stellar graphics. However, it should be noted that Photo Mode can only be activated during gameplay and not during cutscenes, which is a bummer, given that Final Fantasy 16 boasts some really breathtaking cutscenes, especially the ones featuring the towering Eikons.

Final Fantasy 16 offers two graphics modes, a Fidelity mode targeting 4K at locked 30fps and a Performance mode targeting 1440p at 60fps. However, it is best for players to stick to the Fidelity mode, given that it is the more stable of the two. The Fidelity mode is also the best choice if you're looking to take some really sharp and detailed in-game screenshots.

While the Performance mode isn't a deal breaker since the visuals do hold up fairly well (despite its 1440p resolution target), the variable frame rate that fluctuates constantly between the upper 30s to lower 50s during exploration may be jarring for some players.

