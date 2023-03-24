How to use photo mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out, and you can finally step into the shoes of Leon Kennedy and embark on a quest to rescue the President’s daughter. While the remake retains the scares and eerie atmosphere of the original, it has a few features that we have come to expect in modern games, one of which is the photo mode.

With the help of the photo mode, you can capture some unique moments, combat scenarios, and even some scenic backdrops in Resident Evil 4 Remake. To bring up the mode in any instant, you can pause the game and then press the Square button on PlayStation or the X button on Xbox.

Capture any moment in the Resident Evil 4 Remake using the photo mode

Resident Evil 4 Remake improves upon the original by providing a current-gen visual overhaul. It also features a photo mode for you to capture some memorable moments in your playthrough and share them with your friends or on social media.

To use the photo mode, you can resort to the following steps:

Press the pause button at any juncture. You will notice a button prompt at the bottom of the screen. Press the Square button on PlayStation, the X button on Xbox, and the Shift key if you are playing on PC. This will open up the photo mode that consists of options like Camera, Focus, Effects 1 and 2, Frames and Logo, and Others. After tinkering with the variety of filters and acquiring the perfect angle, you can hide the interface by using the Options key on PlayStation, the Menu key on Xbox, or the Ctrl key on PC. To capture the photo, you must use the Share key on the Xbox controller and PS4’s DualShock 4 controller, or Create on the PS5’s DualSense controller. If you are playing on a PC, all you need to do is use the screenshot feature to snap the desired picture. The photos will get saved on your respective platforms, and you are free to share them with the world.

Clarkenshi @clarkenshi Resident Evil 4 Remake Photo Mode Resident Evil 4 Remake Photo Mode https://t.co/Mk5qHITFKy

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s photo mode offers many options to adjust the brightness, add vignettes, and use filters like Sepia and Vintage. Players can also toggle enemy and UI display in the photo.

If you are a newcomer to the Resident Evil franchise, you are bound to run into some awe-inspiring creature designs and combat scenarios that are worth capturing. Being an iconic survival horror game, this game has an intense atmosphere and captivating locales.

If any of the above aspects pique your curiosity, you can quickly pause the game and experiment with a plethora of options in the photo mode to get the desired picture.

More about Resident Evil 4 remake

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a faithful re-imagining of the original game and has successfully managed to strike a balance between delivering scares and exhilarating action. The game also features the iconic village section wherein you will face familiar bosses like El Gigante, which is the first major fight.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a handful of robust weapons like the SG-O9 R handgun, W-870 Shotgun, and many other tools to aid you on the journey across the creepy remote village of Spain. Feel free to read our team’s review of this Resident Evil title here.

Poll : 0 votes