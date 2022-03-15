How to use Poison Card in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is one of the best mobile games, popular among players because of its graphics and unique cards. These cards are of various types like troops, spells, and defenses. Users should combine these as 8-card decks to win multiplayer battles.

One of the strongest spell cards in Clash Royale is Poison, highly effective while pushing attacking troops.

Poison Card in Clash Royale

Poison is an Epic card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once gamers reach Arena 9, they can unlock the Poison Card. It is a spell card that does area damage to both enemy troops and towers. It has a large radius of effects and can deal a lot of damage.

The Poison Card's in-game description is as follows:

"Covers the area in a deadly toxin, damaging enemy troops and buildings over time. Yet somehow leaves the grass green and healthy. Go figure! Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

It's a powerful spell card because it not only destroys enemy troops and towers but also slows down their movement by 15%, allowing friendly forces to assault. Its excellent damage capability can end Musketeers, Ice Wizards, Minions, and various other troops.

It is an Epic card that can easily replace the Fireball Card due to its high damage ability and wide radius. Players should follow the below-mentioned steps to unlock the Poison Card:

First, reach Arena 9, where they are eligible to unlock the Poison Card. The Poison Card can be unlocked by opening chests, through shop quests, and clan donations. Add the card to the 8-card deck and try obtaining more Poison Cards or Magic Items to upgrade the card.

How to use the Poison Card in Clash Royale?

It is a highly effective troop in Clash Royale when used with high-damage building target troops like Giants and Hog. It saves such troops from swarms of troops like Minions and Skeleton Army.

The ability of the Poison Card to reduce the speed by 15% makes it highly effective against cards like Night Witches and Witches that additionally spawn troops.

It can also help troops like Miner and Goblin Barrel clear towers as it protects them from swarms of troops.

The Poison Card is no doubt one of the best spell cards in Clash Royale that can easily replace the Fireball Card in the deck. It should be used alongside high damage and hitpoint troops like Giant and Pekka.

