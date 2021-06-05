How to use a PS5 controller to play Warzone on PC

When it comes to playing Call of Duty Warzone, players are spoilt for choice in terms of their preferred input method. Whether it's mouse and keyboard or controllers, Warzone supports either.

With the PS5 controller though, there are some issues. For starters, it isn't natively supported due to Sony not releasing drivers for Windows. While not as simple as plug-and-play, there are still a few methods by which players can use a PS5 controller on PC, and here are a few of them.

Steps to use a PS5 controller on PC in Warzone

Method 1:

The simple way to compensate for the lack of official driver support is to use a third party input wrapper like DS4Windows. The community made application detects the PS5 controller and translates inputs for Warzone for it to understand. Here are the steps to use DS4Windows to use a PS5 controller on PC for Warzone:

Step 1. Make a new profile in DS4Windows after connecting the PS5 controller

Step 2. Find the "Other" tab on the right side and select it.

Step 3. Find where it says "Emulated Controller" (Should be the last option) and select DualShock 4 controller.

Step 4. Click on the "Touchpad" tab and change the output mode to "Passthru". This is required to enable the touchpad for controls.

Step 5. Hit save or apply and the controller should be detected in Warzone.

Method 2:

Another third party client that's a little more complicated to configure compared to DS4Windows, is x360ce. The application performs similar operations to DS4Windows by acting as an input wrapper for the PS5 controller. Here are the steps required to use x360ce:

Step 1: Extract the x360ce executable to Warzone's install folder

Step 2: Plug in the PS5 controller

Step 3: Open the x360ce application and create the Xinput DLL when prompted.

Step 4: Map the buttons on the PS5 to your preferred settings

Step 5: Click save and exit x360ce

Step 6: Rename xinput1_3.dll to xinput9_1_0.dll

Step 7: The PS5 controller should now be detected in Warzone

Disclaimer: The PS5 controller's adaptive triggers will not work on PC

