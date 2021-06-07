How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes in June 2021

It is hard for PUBG Mobile players to resist the temptations of the numerous eye-catching cosmetic items, such as skins and sets, available in the game. The majority of these items are available via the Royale Pass, crates, or events, and require users to spend UC, an in-game currency.

Unfortunately, the cost of UC is a barrier for many of them, so redeem codes and events provide an alternative to getting in-game items.

The former is released by PUBG Mobile and can be redeemed for free rewards. This article provides a step-by-step guide that players can follow to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes.

Using PUBG Mobile redeem codes

The procedure to acquire rewards through the use of PUBG Mobile redeem codes has been listed below:

Step 1: Players need to head to the Redemption Center since most PUBG Mobile redeem codes can be claimed through the dedicated website. They can click here to visit it.

Enter the PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code

Step 2: After the website has loaded, they should fill in all the details appropriately, including their character ID, redeem code, and verification code.

Kong Team – Pan is the reward that players can obtain through the redeem code

Here is a working redeem code that players can use:

Redeem code: BARISGEID

Rewards: Kong Team - Pan (1d)

Once the details have been confirmed, tap on ok.

Step 3: Next, they can tap the “Redeem button.” A pop-up will appear on the screen where players need to verify their particulars, like their IGN and PUBG Mobile ID.

Step 4: Once verified, users must tap the okay button.

The rewards can be claimed through the in-game mail section

The items will soon be sent to their accounts, and these can be easily retrieved through the mail section.

Errors during the redemption process

If players face an error stating: “Redemption Limit reached,” it implies that the usage limit of the code has been surpassed, and it cannot be used any further by PUBG Mobile players.

There is no way to circumvent this error. All they can do is patiently wait for the release of the new codes.

