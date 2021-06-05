After initial PUBG Mobile ban, Indian MP now urges govt to examine Battlegrounds Mobile India ahead of its launch

It has recently been reported that another MP in India has urged the Indian government to take appropriate action against Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There is no doubt that the ban of PUBG Mobile in India has left the game's immense fanbase in despair, and the PUBG community has been waiting for its return for more than nine months now.

Krafton’s announcement of a special Indian version means that the players can now finally breathe a sigh of relief. Additionally, the pre-registration period for Battlegrounds Mobile India kicked off on May 18th.

Indian MP asks government to look into Battlegrounds Mobile India's release

A picture of the letter (Image via Zee)

Arvind Dharmapuri, Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Telangana, wrote a letter to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, seeking action on the game’s launch.

The letter also noted that he had received numerous representations against the upcoming battle royale game. The letter also explained that the government must examine these concerns and take appropriate initiative based on applicable rules and regulations.

In recent times, there have been numerous debates surrounding the release of the title, as multiple politicians have expressed their concerns in regards to the security and privacy of the users.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Earlier in May, Ninong Ering, MLA from Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in which he requested them to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India.

According to the MLA, the game was nothing but a Chinese deception and could pose a threat to the security and privacy of the citizens.

It is not hard to see why PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in India, and it is highlighted by the number of pre-registrations it has achieved. A few days back, it crossed the barrier of 20 million registrations.

