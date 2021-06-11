How to use redeem codes on Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site to win rewards

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways for players to acquire free items in the game.

These alphanumeric codes are very popular in the Free Fire community as most players cannot afford to spend money on in-game items.

Redeem codes are made up of 12 characters and are relatively easy to use. Players can use them on the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards.

A guide on using Free Fire redeem codes to claim rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes on the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and claim rewards:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can use the link given below to do so:

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: Players should log in to the website using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to claim rewards on the website using redeem codes. Therefore, they must link their accounts to any of the available platforms (Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, and Twitter).

Step 3: After logging in, players should enter the redeem code in the text field. They can then click on the “Confirm” button.

Step 4: After the redemption is successful, players will be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mail section. The rewards will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours.

New Free Fire redeem code (Europe)

LH3DHG87XU5U: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Only players from the European region can use this redeem code. If players from other countries try to use the redeem code, they will encounter an error stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

