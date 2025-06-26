How to use Remedy Fungus in PEAK

PEAK is full of dangers, the higher the players get in their journey to reach the top of the mountain peak. From fall damage to poison, each status will accumulate on the stamina bar, which limits player exploration and progression. Thankfully, the game features numerous consumable items to counteract these negative effects, including the Remedy Fungus.
Here is everything to know about the Remedy Fungus in Landfall's indie survival climbing game. Read on to know more.
What is the Remedy Fungus in PEAK and how to use it?
Remedy Fungus is a type of mushroom in the game. While most mushrooms are edible to varying degrees, this one isn't. It serves as a healing method in the co-op adventure game, which further adds to its rarity since consumables that heal players are few and far between.
To use it, players can hold it and then aim at a surface and throw it. This will create a healing cloud that dissipates the damaged status effect as well as any other negative effects. Since this is an area-of-effect healing, other teammates can also get inside the cloud and reap the benefits. This, in turn, will help save supplies when the entire team is low on health.
Additionally, having this item in the item slots will also automatically trigger it (and consume it) if the holder falls from a height. There is fall damage, and since the game is all about climbing, running out of stamina, and tumbling below is a real possibility, the further players are into the game. The Remedy Fungus can save them from taking a lot of damage or even dying.
As mentioned before, it cannot be eaten or cooked and only used as healing. Note that this is a roguelite game, meaning its content and areas are procedurally generated. As such, there is no consistent way of containing the Remedy Fungus. Players will have to be on the lookout during their adventures in areas past the first Shores biome.
PEAK is available to buy on PC via the Steam digital storefront.
