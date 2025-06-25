How to use a Rope in PEAK

As players explore the procedurally generated realism of PEAK, they will encounter many different items that will aid (or sometimes hinder) their progress. One of the more useful ones is a Rope. Easily found scattered across suitcases in the first area of the game, they are an invaluable tool in helping players and their teammates reach the top more easily.

That said, PEAK is a very challenging game, so players may be confused as to how the rope is supposed to be used. Here's everything to know about this handy item in the indie co-op exploration game.

How to get and use a Rope in PEAK

Spool the rope and then pin it down on a surface (Image via Landfall)

A rope can be found in many suitcases across the island. After picking it up, adding it to the hotbar, and selecting it, the player avatar will hold it in their hands. Additionally, an icon featuring the rope and its length. On the right side, there are the controls detailing how to use the item:

Trending

Tie Knot: Left Mouse Click

Spool: Mouse Scroll Wheel

Drop: Q

Throw: Q (Hold)

Simply put, the rope is used to establish a hanging point from a location. As such, it is used after reaching a stable surface, then spooling the rope down and then pegging it stably in place. To do so, first look down and spool the rope using the mouse scroll wheel till the desired depth. A ghost spool rope will show how further down the rope can go so played can judge how much rope should be used.

Once it is at the correct height, click and hold the left mouse click to tie the rope down to a surface. This will then spawn the rope anchored to that location, creating an easy up to move up and down.

As such, this is not just useful to help teammates lagging behind climb the mountain, but also creates a pathway back down in case players want to change directions. Climbing a rope consumes less stamina than normal wall climbing, so it can be helpful to set up ropes on trickier mountain spots.

Also Read: How to find the Scoutmaster in PEAK

PEAK is available on PC via Steam

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.