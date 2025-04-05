How to use rides in Amusement Park in Inzoi

In Inzoi, there are many areas for Zois to socialize and meet new people. One such place is the amusement park, where you can indulge in a lot of fun activities as well as make some new friends. Zois can even find a job here. Do note that even though the park consists of a lot of rides, some may not be functional at all times.

That said, this guide will help you learn how to use rides in Inzoi.

How to use rides in the Amusement Park in Inzoi

There are multiple rides available in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Bliss Bay's Amusement Park in Inzoi has a total of nine rides. The Zoi must always buy their tickets at the ticket office, and each one costs a specific amount of Meow (the in-game currency) to ride. Before hopping onto a ride, a few requirements must be fulfilled:

The theme park needs to be operational.

There cannot be more than one Zoi on a ride at one time.

The ride operator needs to be close to the line.

You should be able to have your Zoi ride numerous rides at the amusement park as long as all the requirements have been met. A list of all the rides and their prices can be found here:

Ride Cost Rollercoaster 10 Meow Pirate Ship 10 Meow Ferris Wheel 10 Meow Hot Air Balloon 10 Meow Blissdrop 10 Meow Merry-Go-Round 10 Meow Flying Swing 10 Meow Bumper Cars (Kids Only) 10 Meow Train (Kids Only) 10 Meow

How to ride the Rollercoasters at the Amusement Park

Bliss Bay's Amusement Park is only open during certain times of the day. Regardless, not all rides are always functional. In order to enjoy, Zois needs to reach after 10 am because if you arrive before this time, you won't be able to find any functional rides.

The park opens around 9 am, with the food stalls being opened first. While Zois are waiting for the rides to start, they can go to the food stalls and enjoy popcorn. When the amusement park opens, the ride operators will be standing beside the line as the clock strikes ten.

Even when the rides are open to use, you have to remember that not all rides will have a supervisor next to them. But Zois will still be able to ride.

