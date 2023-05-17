How to use the Ring Garland in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Players of The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom are immersed in a journey in which they are required to find special goods as they proceed. Its vastness demands them to invest extensive hours into the game. Within this expansive world, there exist both rare and special items. Additionally, The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom presents captivating main and side quests, each offering exclusive rewards upon completion to further entice players.

To solve puzzles and accomplish tasks, The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom offers players a variety of experiments. The Ultrahand skill is one of these experiments, allowing players to design their own vehicles or things.

Players have questions about the use of the Ring Garland, an item that leaves them unsure of its intended purpose, whereas many objects and abilities have definite purposes.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: How to use the Ring Garland

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom players can purchase the Ring Garland from Koko at Kakariko Village for just five rupees. Koko, a young girl who lives in Kakariko Village, shares her home with her younger sister Cottla and their father Dorian. One unique trait of Koko is her habit of referring to herself in the third person.

Purchase the Ring Garland from Koko at Kakariko Village for just 5 rupees (Image via YouTube/ No-Nonsense Guides)

Ring Garland cannot be kept in the inventory, unlike other items. You have to attach it to a shield instead. Once it's attached, you can easily equip it and travel.

After buying Ring Garland, attach it with a shield (Image via YouTube/ No-Nonsense Guides)

Once you've safely attached it, you can hold and move it with ease. You should go to the Gerudo Shelter as soon as you have it in your control.

Go to the Gerudo Shelter in the evening (Image via YouTube/ No-Nonsense Guides)

But knowing that you should go to the Gerudo Shelter in the evening is crucial. Make sure the Ring is equipped before going in.

Watch Ashai conversing with other people (Image via YouTube/ No-Nonsense Guides)

You can find Ashai by moving to the left side of the room. Watch Ashai conversing with other people and telling them about the interactions between Gerudo and Voe.

She will talk about the purpose of Ring Garland (Image via YouTube/ No-Nonsense Guides)

You will see Ring Garland's genuine reasons during this interaction. You will also find Deltan at this place, and you will need to interact with her. She will talk about how Ring Garland is used to connect people's fates.

