How to use the Shimmering Water Pool in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes that have been inspired by iconic locations from popular Disney films and shows. During exploration, you will often stumble upon things that can't be explained at first sight but have an important role in something bigger. The Shimmering Pool is one thing that Dreamers will discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Vitalys Mines. At first glance, its purpose might confuse you.

Fortunately, it's not as hard as it looks since it only requires collecting a few blue things to create a mysterious blue potion. This article will cover everything you need to know about using the Shimmering Pool in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Items required for the Shimmering Pool in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue items are required for the Shimmering Pool (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Serroh)

The Shimmering Pool will be in the Vitalys Mine and it will display "???" to you as you go near it. Engaging with it will reveal five slots you need to fill using items you will collect in the next step. All required items are blue in color, and you have only to find four since you already have the Blue Potato. Here are the other blue-colored things you need for the Shimmering Pool in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Blue Gem

Blue Book

Blue Shell

Blue Starfish

Once all these items have been collected, bring them back to the Shimmering Pool and use them to fill the item slots. This will create a Blue Potion, which is only possible by collecting and filling the empty slots at the Shimmering Pool.

Location of Blue Gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue Gem (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Serroh)

The Blue Gem is waiting for you inside the mine, but reaching it can be a bit tricky. Enter the Vitalys Mines and head towards the waterfall on the right. Get to the other side of the bridge and keep going straight to go deeper using the tunnels. A few moments later, you will see a fork from where you need to follow the broken railway tracks.

Get to the next fork, which will be right before a cart that is flipped upside down with purple mushrooms. Take a left to follow the tracks until you reach the end, from where you need to take another left to find a huge Night Thorn. Get over the Night Thorn to see the Blue Gem on the other side.

Location of Blue Book in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue Book (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Serroh)

Blue Book is the next item you need, which can be obtained inside the Mystical Cave in the Dazzle Beach biome. Once you head inside, go to the lowest level and look for a puddle surrounded by a bunch of stones. Keep going straight and take a left to see the Blue Book resting on the ground behind an arch.

Location of Blue Shell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue Shell (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Serroh)

Travel to Moana's realm. Go straight from the entry point and turn right to see two palm trees. Go through the middle and follow the rocks on the right side, carefully navigating as you will often walk into the invisible barriers. Keep going forward, and around the corner, you will see an islet with the Blue Shell resting in the sand.

Location of Blue Starfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue Starfish (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Serroh)

The Blue Starfish can be picked up from the location where you previously saved Ariel. This item is in the Dazzle Beach biome as well and can be visited by using a boat near Skull Rock.

During this entire traversal, you will be walking in the water, trying to use the barrier to turn left at the right spots. Eventually, you will find the Blue Starfish on the shore.

