How to use Sneaky Goblin in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a popular online game where players use Dark Elixir troops, Elixir troops, and spells to win battles. The boost feature, which requires 25,000 Dark Elixir or Super Potion to transform troops into Super Troops, is the game's newest addition.

Regular army units such as Dragons, Witches, and Minions are boosted using the boost feature that not only increases their hitpoints and damage, but also provides them with a diverse set of skills that make them ideal for attacks. In this article, we will discuss Sneaky Goblin, one of the most used Super Troops for trophy pushing.

A closer look at Sneaky Goblin in Clash of Clans

Sneaky Goblin in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Sneaky Goblin is a boosted variant of the Goblin troop with an invisibility ability, as the name suggests. Once Goblins have been upgraded to level 7 and the Town Hall has been upgraded to at least level 11, players can unlock the Sneaky Goblin. The in-game description of the Sneaky Goblin is:

"Sneaky Goblins have a talent going unnoticed for a while after being deployed. It's usually the incredibly loud sound of resources being pilfered that gives them away."

The Sneaky Goblin is a more powerful form of the Goblin, deals greater damage and has a higher total hitpoint. It possesses the Cloak ability, which allows it to remain invisible for 5 seconds after being deployed during the attack.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Has anyone seen a Sneaky Goblin around here?! 🕵️ With almost triple the amount of hit points and DPS than his punier alter ego, he’s not called “sneaky” for no reason. The Sneaky Goblin starts off invisible to Defenses for the first few seconds after being deployed. Has anyone seen a Sneaky Goblin around here?! 🕵️ With almost triple the amount of hit points and DPS than his punier alter ego, he’s not called “sneaky” for no reason. The Sneaky Goblin starts off invisible to Defenses for the first few seconds after being deployed. https://t.co/a7EFq7ao3z

It prioritizes in-game resource buildings, such as Town Hall and Clan Castle, over all other targets, and will ignore all enemy buildings and forces while resource buildings remain on the battlefield. Once all resource buildings like gold and elixir collectors have been destroyed, Sneaky Goblins behave like any other troop and will assault the closest building to them, regardless of its type.

Players can boost Goblins for a temporary period of three days using a Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir. Once a player boosts the Goblins, they can use the same in attack.

How to use Sneaky Goblin in Clash of Clans?

Galadon Gaming @GaladonGaming #supertroops



FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn’t see that one coming! More surprises await! #clashofclans FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! youtu.be/WpvsHr1RLRk How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn’t see that one coming! More surprises await! #clashofclans #supertroops FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! youtu.be/WpvsHr1RLRk

These are effective against bases that place a higher priority on guarding their Town Hall than their collectors and storages. Battle Blimp can be used to approach the Town Hall, where the Sneaky Goblins can be dropped to easily take it down.

Sneaky Goblins can use Jump Spells to go into compartments that are protected by Walls, such as a resource collector, Clan Castle, or Town Hall.

Sneaky Goblins can be used with Haste Spells to go deeper inside a base and take maximum benefits of its cloak ability.

Finally, Sneaky Goblins in Clash of Clans can be used to take down Town Halls and get an easy 1 star rating. This is an excellent approach for trophy pushing, especially for the Champions and Legends League.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan