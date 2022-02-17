×
How to use the Stash in Horizon Forbidden West

The Stash can be found in nearly every settlement (Image via PlayStation)
Modified Feb 17, 2022 04:36 PM IST
One of the best additions to Horizon Forbidden West is the Stash that Aloy has at her disposal throughout the game.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, there was no Stash available, and players had to upgrade their maximum carry capacity in order to keep any of the items they found.

What separates the Stash from the normal inventory is the infinite amount of space it has. Any materials that players want to collect will go directly to Aloy's personal stash.

However, Horizon Forbidden West doesn't make the Stash immediately obvious, even though the feature is technically available right away.

Using the Stash in Horizon Forbidden West

The Stash can hold unlimited items (Image via PlayStation)
The Stash in Horizon Forbidden West is mainly a passive feature within the game. Anything that Aloy collects will first go to her main inventory and can be used at any time. The main inventory is what players will need to draw from in order to craft items such as potions and arrows.

Once Aloy's inventory is filled, any additional materials that players pick up will automatically be sent to the Stash. For example, Aloy can hold 200 ridge wood at a time, but after the 200 mark, any new pickups will be sent away.

The Stash has an infinite space to fill, so Aloy can always pick up resources in advance. This is important because players can draw from that infinite pool of resources when they head back to a physical stash. These stashes can be found in any settlement around the map or in any shelter that is scattered in the west.

Players can access their stash directly in order to refill all of their resources. This can be done individually or as an auto-fill. When players use a workbench, the Stash materials will be readily available to use instead of what Aloy has in her main inventory.

Where is the first stash in Horizon Forbidden West?

Chainscrape, a major settlement located north of the Daunt, is likely to be the first area where players will find their stash. This area will also contain many of the initial shops and side quests that players will encounter.

In case of exploration, players can find a stash to the north of Chainscrape within another shelter. These spots will also have a campfire and a workbench for players to use if they need it, but the path is up to Aloy and the player.

