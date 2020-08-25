How to use symbols for a stylish pet name in Free Fire

Free Fire is growing enormously in terms of the number of users. Some of the main reasons behind this popularity are the features and events that are consistently added to the game by its developers, Garena.

Pets are one of the most popular additions in Free Fire. They are not only a decorative aspect of the game but they also provide buffs that help users in a match. There are currently over ten pets in the battle royale game.

Free Fire also gives players an option to rename their pet, and some users prefer to have stylish symbols included in their pets' names.

In this article, we talk about how you can use symbols for a stylish pet name in Free Fire.

Also Read: How to recover lost Free Fire ID and password

Symbols in a Garena Free Fire pet name

Gypu (Image Credits: gypu.com)

The standard keyboards on mobile devices do not have fancy symbols, so users would have to use websites like coolsymbol.com and gypu.com to incorporate them in the pet name. Here's how players can use the sites mentioned above and get various symbols:

Advertisement

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned earlier. A wide assortment of symbols will appear on the screen.

Step 2: You can scroll through the website and choose a symbol. When you have found something that you like, copy the symbol by clicking on it.

Step 3: Paste the required symbol to get a stylish pet name.

How to change the name of your pet in Free Fire

To change the name of a pet in Free Fire, players would have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'PETS' tab present on the left-hand side of the main screen.

Open the game and click on the 'PETS' tab present on the left-hand side of the main screen. Step 2: Various pets present in the game will appear. Click on the pet to change its name.

Various pets present in the game will appear. Click on the pet to change its name. Step 3: Press on the rename icon present beside the name.

Press on the rename icon present beside the name. Step 4: Paste the copied name into the text field and click on the button below it.

Changing the name of pets in Free Fire is free the first time you do it. After that, players would have to spend 290 diamonds to change it again.