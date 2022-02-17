How to use a Valor Surge in Horizon Forbidden West

The Valor Surge in Horizon Forbidden West is one of the latest ways that Aloy can dispatch her enemies. Unlike most skill point upgrades, which are passive-based, the Surge acts more like an ultimate active ability that adds far more power to Aloy.

Weapon Skills and the Valor Surge abilities are both active attacks that Aloy can use in Horizon Forbidden West. Each skill tree will have multiple weapons skills to unlock and at least one major surge. But unlike normal skills, players can only have one major surge equipped at any given time for use in battle.

Players can have only one Valor Surge at one point in Horizon Forbidden West

Charge the surge up to use it in combat. (Image via PlayStation)

While the new ability system in Horizon Forbidden West is a welcome addition, using abilities like the Valor Surge can get fairly clunky and confusing. To use a surge, players first need to have one equipped. As more skill points are unlocked for Aloy, players can begin to progress in any skill tree they desire. Once enough of one tree is unlocked, the first surge will also become available.

These abilities, which are shaped like giant triangles in the skill trees, are far more powerful than the other weapon techniques. Because of that, players have to swap surges one at a time, and that can be done directly within the tree. All players need to do is open up the skills tab, select one of the trees, and scroll over the desired surge. To swap them, hold 'Square' to equip and simply exit the screen.

At this point, players will have a new surge, but it can still be a bit clunky to use. When in combat, players will need to open up their weapon wheel by holding 'L1' and then they can tap 'R1' directly after to initiate the Valor Surge. These abilities are very limited or timed when in use.

How to earn a Valor Surge in combat

Just like stamina for weapon techniques in Horizon Forbidden West, players need to generate Valor in order to use a surge. The amount of Valor that a player has is marked below the stamina bar in a separate purple capacity.

How much of the Valor bar exists will depend on the level that a surge ability is at. Players who are using a surge with a max level 3 will have the largest bar to use. Hitting weak spots, taking damage, or fighting well will quickly generate more Valor.

