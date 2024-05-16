How to use the Windmill in Manor Lords

Manor Lords players have been having issues with the Windmill in the game, as many were noticing that the structure was not working after building it. The problem of “windmill not working” has primarily to do with the poor placement of the structure more than the game facing any sort of bug or performance error. Manor Lords is pretty accurate when it comes to representing reality in the game. Hence, structures like the Windmill will not run optimally if you place them poorly.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over how you can make the most of the Windmills in the game.

Dealing with “Windmill not working” in Manor Lords

The Windmill is not working optimally for some players (Image via Hooded Horse)

Here are a few things you can do to make the most of your Windmills in Manor Lords:

1) Make sure the Windmill is stocked and easily accessible

One of the first things you need to make sure of is that the Windmill has a steady supply of grain growing and that you have some family members making flour. So make proper roads that connect the Windmill to the rest of your city so your townsfolk are not finding it hard to reach the structure.

2) Choose the ideal spot for making the Windmill

Your Windmill may not be working because you've built it on a spot where it’s hardly getting access to any wind. If you have a lot of structures built around the Windmill then it will not work the way you want it to.

You need to build the structure in a place where it’s not completely surrounded by trees or other structures. If you have already built a Windmill, then just relocate it to a different spot.

Make sure you are picking the optimal position for placing the Windmill (Image via Hooded Horse)

3) Make sure you have Wheat

You need Wheat to make the most out of Windmill in Manor Lords by converting grain into flour. So you first need to have a wheat plantation going, then convert that wheat into grains in the Farmer house.

Make sure that you have roads offering easy access to the Windmill so that your townsfolk are able to transport the grain. Once at the Windmill, you will be able to convert grains into flour.