Manor Lords Crop Rotation guide: How does it work and how to set it up

If you want a sustainable way of growing crops all year round then you will need to set up a crop rotation plan in Manor Lords. This will maintain the fertility of the plot that you are using and help your townsfolk have access to food throughout the year.

It’s one of the more advanced farming systems in Manor Lords which closely mimics situations in real life. However, the game doesn't provide proper instructions on how to establish a proper crop rotation, leaving many players quite confused as to how they can proceed.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over everything that you need to know about crop rotation in the city builder.

How does Crop Rotation work in Manor Lords?

Setting up crop rotation (Image via Hooded Horse)

Crop Rotation is how you will be able to introduce a cyclical farm on a piece of cultivating land. This is done to maintain the fertility of the soil while having a constant uptime on produce for your townsfolks.

Remember that land will not stay fertile forever and the soil that you are using will be depleted of all nutrients if you overuse it, thereby negatively impacting your food supply.

Setting up crop rotation in Manor Lords

Leave a land fallow (Image via Hooded Horse)

To get a sustainable crop rotation going in Manor Lords, you will be required to:

Select an incredibly fertile plot of land and make a crop field on it.

Select a crop of your choice that you want to harvest that year.

Now click on the Crop Rotation checkbox once you select the field.

You will now get an option for the second year, where you will need to choose another crop. Pick the crop that has the highest percentage. This will offer you the best value.

Now select the third-year option, but don’t put any crops this time around, and choose Fallow. This means that you will not be touching the soil at this moment and allow it to recover its depleted nutrients.

Do keep in mind that planting the same crop twice in a row will deplete the soil fertility drastically.

Here is a good crop rotation system that you can get going if you have at least three fields:

Field 1:

Year 1: Crop 1

Year 2: Crop 2

Year 3: Fallow

Field 2:

Year 1: Crop 1

Year 2: Fallow

Year 3: Crop 2

Field 3:

Year 1: Fallow

Year 2: Crop 1

Year 3: Crop 2

Implementing the above rotation will help you have access to produce all year. Getting this system going is all the more important if you are upgrading Burgage Plots and increasing the population of your town.