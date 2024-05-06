How to obtain Honey and Wax in Manor Lords

Honey and Wax are very important resources that you will need to have a steady supply of in Manor Lords. To help level up your Burgage Plots and get commodities you need mead and candle, both of which can be made using these resources. However, the game is not entirely clear on how you can go about having a steady supply of Wax and Honey. To start off, you will first need to make some Apiaries and then assign families there.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over how you can make Honey and Wax as you expand your town and increase your influence as a Lord.

Getting Wax and Honey in Manor Lords: Apiary guide

Make an Apiary (Image via Hooded Horse)

To make Wax and Honey in Manor Lords, you will be required to make some Apiaries in your town. However, unlike some of the other buildings and structures in the game, you need to unlock the Apiary first from the development tree.

You will need development points for this, and the best way to acquire them will be to increase the size of your settlement by making and upgrading Burgage Plots in Manor Lords.

Once unlocked, build an Apiary in a grassy patch, as the structure focuses on harvesting berries and making Honey and Wax. However, to unlock Wax production, you will need to put in a second point in the Apiary.

Make sure that you are assigning families to the Apiaries. You will have no Honey or Wax production if the hives are empty.

Don't leave Hives unattended (Imag via Hooded Horse)

How to use Honey and Wax in Manor Lords

As mentioned, you will need Honey and Wax for various purposes in the game, one being the production of mead. One of the requisites for leveling your Burgage Plots will be to have mead.

This is made by fermenting honey, hence, you will need to have a good supply of it to make leveling easier for all of your Plots. Honey can also help supplement your food stores, which will go a long way in making life comfortable for your Townsfolk.

Additionally, Candles are always on the commodity list, and you can acquire them to help your townsfolks. You can start a trade for candles, however, if you have access to Wax, it’s best that you produce your own.