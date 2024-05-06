How to get Firewood in Manor Lords?

Firewood is one of the key resources in Manor Lords to make sure that your townfolks can survive the harsh winters. Your citizens are prone to falling sick in extreme climates, which will have a negative impact on production and the overall development of your town.

So to make sure that they can survive the cold, you will need to have access to an unlimited supply of Firewood. Additionally, it is also required for certain industries and structures.

Needless to say, it’s one of the most important resources you will need to have a steady supply of in the game. Hence, today’s Manor Lords guide will go over how you will be able to get Firewood.

Obtaining Firewood in Manor Lords

You will need Firewood to survive the Winters (Image via Hooded Horse)

To get a steady supply of Firewood going in Manor Lords you will be required to build a Woodcutter's Lodge by making your way to the Gathering section of the construction menu.

You will just need one unit of timber to build it, and you can then assign three families to work on it. You can only start to make Firewood once woodcutters are assigned to the lodge.

For Firewood collectors, you will be required to manually assign them the work zones. In order to do so:

Select the Woodcter’s Lodge

Then head to Advanced Tab

Here you will find the Limit work area icon. Click on it.

Once done, you will have more control over where your workers operate. Making it a much faster option to collect and store Firewood for your town.

Make sure to assign new plots for Firewood in Manor Lords

Additionally, remember to assign a new location to gather Firewood once the spot you have assigned has no more trees left. Resource management is key, and this will help you prevent an over-depletion of forest resources in one particular region.

To make sure that you are not running out of resources to farm you can either shift the Lodge to a new spot or build a Forester’s Hut which will help grow the resources back at a much faster rate.

How to store Firewood in Manor Lords?

Make a Marketplace to store Firewood (Image via Hooded Horse)

Once you have a steady supply of Firewood, store it for trade and distribution to the rest of your town. In order to store this resource you will need to make a Storehouse and a Marketplace.

Make sure you are assisting families with the structures. Moreover, do keep in mind that as you take over more town and your town grows there will be more demand for Firewood.

You can increase the number of workers in the Woodcutter’s Lodge to meet the growing demands.