What is Marketplace Range in Manor Lords and how to use

Marketplace Range in Manor Lords refers to the placement of the markets that affect the accessibility of the villagers in acquiring supplies for survival. Considering the range is crucial to upgrade your Burgage Plots as the villagers require easier access to fuel, food, clothing, and other items to survive and grow.

Placing the markets far away from certain Burgages may hinder their growth and put constraints on their survival in your territories. Hence, the Marketplace Range in Manor Lords plays a vital role in building a sustainable town.

In the game, you are tasked to gather resources and develop your territories from scratch. This city-builder game offers an immersive experience where Marketplace Range becomes a key factor in building a large town. Marketplaces are buildings where certain villagers set up shop to sell food, clothing, and other items. Your town's economy runs on the exchanges in the markets.

If you are wondering how to use Marketplace Range in Manor Lords, the tips in this article will help you use the range to its maximum potential to create a large town.

How to use the Marketplace Range in Manor Lords

Build a marketplace at the center of all the Burgages (Image via Steam)

The availability of supplies (surplus and shortage) in the markets affects the villagers directly. The Burgages closest to the market collect all the resources, and the ones residing far away from the market end up receiving nothing. This creates major problems of scarcity and shortage in the village that will make the residents revolt and leave.

However, you can also place a central market to make it easier to access for all the citizens of your town.

Follow the tips below to use the Marketplace Range in Manor Lords:

Marketplaces are built on Flexible Plots, allowing you to construct the shops anywhere and dictate the construction area. Build a marketplace at the center of all the Burgages or land. This will help all the villagers to access it easily.

or land. This will help all the villagers to access it easily. If the market is not in the middle, it will incur a shortage in certain families. Therefore, move the Burgages near the marketplace to facilitate a systematic distribution of supplies.

to facilitate a systematic distribution of supplies. Fill up the marketplace with various supplies. Focus on filling the shops with the three basic items for survival (food, clothing, fuel) . It is advisable to have 100% supplies available for all the basic items, helping to effectively distribute the goods to everyone.

. It is advisable to have 100% supplies available for all the basic items, helping to effectively distribute the goods to everyone. To fill up the marketplaces, you have to acquire the resources. The scarcity of resources will create shortages in the market. To do that, use Trading, Farming, and other ways to generate different supplies for the villagers . You must remember that the Burgages in front or near the Marketplace get the resources first, and not having enough supplies will starve the families living far from the market.

. You must remember that the Burgages in front or near the Marketplace get the resources first, and not having enough supplies will starve the families living far from the market. If your town is still suffering from shortages, build another market and put the deprived Burgages around it. Although doing this will require more production of goods, it will eliminate shortages.

