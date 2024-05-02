Manor Lords: Best ways to reach 100% Approval

Your actions can have both a positive and a negative effect on your Approval rating in Manor Lords. The Approval rating is the popularity that you have garnered among your townsfolk. The higher it is, the more functional and prosperous your town will be.

One of your major goals in this game, apart from extending your territory, is to reach an Approval rating of 100%. This is one of the hardest things to achieve. Moreover, the title does not exactly tell you what the best practices are to reach Approval 100.

This Manor Lords guide will go over some of the things you can do to maximize your Approval rating.

Best ways to reach 100% Approval in Manor Lords

Here are some things that can help you increase your Approval in Manor Lords:

1) Build and upgrade your Burgage Plots

Burgage Plots will help you reduce the total number of homeless people in your town. By giving your citizens shelter, you are able to automatically boost their morale. The families staying in the plots will eventually build up shops and start selling various resources.

Once you have the Burgage Plot leveled to 2 and 3, these plots can yield more things and boost your citizens' overall morale. Making Wells, Churches, and Taverns will also enhance morale and your Approval.

2) Build a marketplace

Another way of greatly boosting your Approval and taking it to 100% is to make a Marketplace. Investing in commerce and trade will help you bring in valuable resources from other places.

This will not only help you invest in more structures in Manor Lords but also improve your overall popularity with your townsfolk.

3) Dealing with raiders

Dealing effectively with raiders will also increase your Approval. Either you can take the fight to the bandits or set up a militia around your town to defeat raiders. If you are using mercenaries for defense, make sure you don't employ them for too long.

Having mercenaries around town will upset the townsfolk, and your rating will automatically drop.

You will need to strike a balance between pleasing your citizens and doing what is right for them (even if it’s a draconian choice) to have an easier time in Manor Lords.

Your efforts will not be in vain, as a higher Approval rating will increase militia morale and lead to population growth as well.