Manor Lords: How to recruit and disband Mercenaries

Recruiting mercenaries is a great way of protecting your town in Manor Lords. There will be moments in the game when your citizens will be under siege from neighboring territories or a band of bandits, and to minimize the damage they cause, you will need to hire these professional sellswords.

However, mercenaries are not just used for defense. They can be hired for multiple purposes as well as to lay siege on another town. They come in very handy in the early stages of the game as they will help you expand your own territory.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over everything you need to know about the mercenary system in the game.

How to hire mercenaries in Manor Lords?

Recruiting Mercenaries (image via Slavic Magic)

To be able to recruit Mercenaries in Manor Lords, you will be required to click on the Army menu at the very bottom of the screen. Then head to “Create New Units” and select the icon of a hand that is offering some gold.

This will pop up the Mercenary menu where you will be able to purchase one of the three:

The Ravenous Vultures

Cost: 110 Treasury Wealth

1 Month Contract

The Wayward Sons

Cost: 45 Treasury Wealth

1 Month Contract

Greencaps

Cost: 90 Treasury Wealth

1 Month Contract

The Treasure Wealth that you use to recruit the mercenaries is your own wealth and is not the Regional Wealth of your town. So if you want to avoid paying from your own pockets, you can always try and impose a Mercenary Tax.

However, doing so will decline your approval ratings with your townfolks. This will have a significant impact on the overall happiness of your town.

How to disband recruited mercenaries in Manor Lords?

To disband your group of mercenaries in Manor Lords, select the unit from the Army Tab and then press the “Disband” button, which will make them go away.

Disband Mercenaries (Image via Slavic Magic)

Disbanding your mercenaries even when their contract has not expired can solve certain issues that pop up in your town. Namely the issue of citizen happiness. If your mercenaries stay too on in town, it will give citizens the feeling that you are wasting their tax money, and decrease overall town morale.

So hire your mercenaries only when it’s absolutely required and disband them if you are not seeing any immediate use.