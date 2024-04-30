Manor Lords “Homeless debuff” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Manor Lords players are facing a performance issue that causes them to be constantly being affected by the homeless debuff. The status effect continues to remain even when they are building Burgage Plots for their homeless citizens. It’s one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game, and there aren’t many ways that you can go about trying to solve it. The more permanent fix will be for the developers to patch it out, fortunately, there are some workarounds that you can try until the developers solve the problem.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over how you can deal with the homeless debuff error in the game.

Fixing the “Homeless debuff” error in Manor Lords

Here are a few things that you will be able to try to fix the homeless debuff error in Manor Lords:

1) Demolish Worker Camps to force homeless into Burgage Plots

One of the more straightforward workarounds will be to allocate the homeless into newly constructed Burgage Plots by destroying the Worker Camps. To do this, you need to click on the Worker Camp and then click on the demolish icon located in the right corner of the popup.

The game will ask for confirmation, and you will have to click on Demolish. This will demolish the camp and all the homeless workers will come out, run frantically, and then eventually make their way to the new home in the Burgage Plot. This should deal with the debuff error you are facing in Manor Lords.

2) Save and reload the game

Another instance when the error can occur is when bandits raid the homes and camps. At times the homeless will not automatically move to new homes, therefore hitting you with that status effect.

To solve this, you can save the game, reload the save, and start building new homes. While this may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have noted that this solution worked for them.

3) Wait for a hotfix

Another way to deal with the issue will be to wait for a fix. This is a more permanent way of dealing with the bug in Manor Lords, and all you will need to do is to keep the title updated to the latest patch. The developers are deploying frequent hotfixes to deal with all the performance issues in the game, so it won't be long before the problem is addressed.