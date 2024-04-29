With its early access launch on PC, fans must check out Manor Lords system requirements to see if their rig is up to snuff for running the brand-new indie game well. As a city management sim, players will undoubtedly benefit from more CPU cores as they pave the journey for establishing their own bustling medieval city and its armies.

Given that it is in early access, fans can expect performance to improve and as such, we may even see changed specs in the future. As it stands now, here's everything fans need to know about the game's technical specifications if they are considering buying the newest popular management sim on the market.

All Manor Lords system requirements for PC detailed

Most players should be able to run the game just fine (Image via Hooded Horse)

Specs details are split into minimum and recommended categories:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 (4-cores) / AMD FX-4350 (4-cores)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 460 (4 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A380 (6 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 (4-cores) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (4-cores)

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD® Radeon RX 580 (8 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A580 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 15 GB available space

On both sides of the spectrum, players need a four-core CPU so Manor Lords system requirements are not too demanding; any modern system should handle the game adequately well. This is true for the GPU requirement as well as a 1060 equivalent GPU is now the low-end norm for many games of this generation.

On the bright side, the game is under active development. This means that there is a chance we may see tweaked - perhaps even lowered - system requirements as Manor Lords becomes better optimized in the long run. Since the project is under development by just one developer, it is unlikely these changes will arrive soon, however.

Stull, the modest Manor Lords system requirements ensure anyone can enjoy the game as long as their rig is even moderately modern.

Manor Lords is currently available only on PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Ports for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles are planned for the future.