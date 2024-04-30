How to upgrade Burgage Plot in Manor Lords to level 2

The Burgage Plot in Manor Lords will be one of your town’s best assets, and you will be able to upgrade to level 2 as you make your way through the game. These plots are units that your townsfolks will be able to use where they settle in and start their own business. This will start generating Regional Wealth, which you can then use to expand your territory and build more things in town. You will also be able to upgrade your Burgage Plot in Manor Lords to level 3 by adding extensions to the structure.

However, to be able to take the Burgage Plot in Manor Lords to level 2, you need to meet certain conditions. Today’s Manor Lords guide will therefore go over how you can upgrade this structure.

How to easily upgrade your Burgage Plot in Manor Lords

Upgrade Burgage Plot (image via Slavic Magic)

Before you can upgrade your Burgage Plot in Manor Lords, there are a few requisites that you have to meet:

Amenities

Water Access: You need to make a well above underground water (cost: Timber x1)

You need to make a well above underground water (cost: Timber x1) Church Level: Make a wooden or a better church near your town (Cost: Timber x5, Stone x10, and Planks x20)

Market Supply

Fuel Stall Supply: You need to make a Woodcutter’s Lodge and a Firewood stall in the Marketplace.

You need to make a Woodcutter’s Lodge and a Firewood stall in the Marketplace. Food Stall Supply: Make a food stall that makes at least two different food items in the Marketplace.

Make a food stall that makes at least two different food items in the Marketplace. Clothing Stall Supply: You need access to any one of the materials: Leather, Yarn, or Linen.

Upgrade Materials

Timber x4

How to upgrade your Burgae Plots to level 2 in Manor Lords

After you have successfully met all the requisites, you need to click on the Burgage Plot that has met the conditions for reaching level 2. Now click on the House icon, which is the plus symbol on the pop-up.

Take Burgage Plot to level 2 (Image via Slavic Magic)

The townsfolk will then start to automatically work on the new upgrade. Once the construction ends, you will now have a Burgage Plot that is upgraded to level 2.

You will be able to further upgrade the plot to level 3, but you will need even more resources to do so and you'll also have to add more extensions. Because of this, getting to Burgge Plot level 3 in Manor Lords is much harder than reaching Plot 2.

That covers everything you need to know to upgrade your Burgage Plots in Manor Lords to level 2. If you like the game, consider reading our other articles: