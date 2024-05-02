Manor Lords: How to extinguish and prevent fires

A fire breakout is one of the biggest obstacles that you will face in Manor Lords. It can completely decimate your town after which you will need to rebuild your structures all over again. This will not only waste your time and resources but in certain cases, lead to your approval ratings dropping with your townsfolk. So, you will either need to prevent fires from breaking out or extinguish them as soon as a settlement catches fire.

However, there is still some confusion amongst players about how to deal with a fire breakout in the game. This Manor Lords guide will explain everything you need to know about fires in the game along with their causes and how to extinguish and prevent them.

What causes fire breakouts in Manor Lords?

Fire Breakout (Image via Hooded Horse)

There are two immediate causes for fire breakouts in the game:

Lightning

Raids

Lightnings are random and during stormy nights, can strike any building. It is based on RNG and is not something that you can prevent.

Raids, on the other hand, are damage caused by bandits. Their goal is to cause as much destruction as possible and ransack your town. They will usually set your town on fire during a raid.

How to extinguish a fire in Manor Lords

When a fire breaks out, your townsfolk will automatically try to put it out. They will do so by carrying water from the wells and then dousing the flames. You can accelerate the process by building multiple wells at strategic locations around the town.

This will help them work faster and prevent severe damage. After all, you wouldn't want your structures reduced to rubble and then have to build up your town all over again.

Make sure your builds have good spacing to prevent fire breakout (Image via Hooded Horse)

How to prevent fire breakouts in Manor Lords

While fires created by stray lightning are not something you can prevent, you can, however, prevent bandits from burning down your town. To do this, minimize raids by recruiting Militias and Mercenaries around the town boundaries.

Maintain Public Order as well so that your townsfolks do not turn into raiders themselves. Make sure to also maintain enough distance between your buildings. That way, if one catches fire, the flames will not spread to the adjacent structures.

You can also disable Weather Events and reduce Raid Frequencies from the game menu if you are struggling to counter fire breakouts.

