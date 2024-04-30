Manor Lords farming guide: How to farm all crops

Farming is one of the best ways to acquire food for your settlement, but it can be a little tricky to begin, so a Manor Lords farming guide seems to be the need of the hour. There are a few nuances to farming that you must be aware of to have a successful farm. You need proper knowledge of how, when, and where to start.

Moreover, you also need to be aware of what to do with your harvest. Don't worry though, as we've got you covered. This comprehensive Manor Lords farming guide will show you the ropes of farming in this game. Let's get into it.

Manor Lords farming guide: Here's how to farm all crops

Manor Lords farming guide to help you get the most out of your settlement's soil (Image via Hooded Horse)

To begin your farming journey in Manor Lords, you must first determine which crop you would like to grow. The options available are as follows:

Wheat

Barley

Flax

Rye

When you start your settlement, you will only have access to Wheat, Barley, and Flax. You can unlock Rye during the later stages of the game by using your development points. Alternatively, you can trade in Manor Lords to get your hands on some Rye.

To begin farming all you need is a farmhouse and a field. It is extremely important to check the fertility of your field by pressing the C key. Also, make sure your field isn't too big during the beginning of the game. Otherwise, your workers will struggle to do things efficiently.

The varying seasons can have a huge impact on your farms (Image via Hooded Horse)

You need to consider the season as well since farming will only produce positive results when done during June and August. So, start sowing between March and May. Let the crops grow from June until August. Depending on how fast your crops grow, you can harvest them between September and November

With the basics out of the way, let's take a look at how you can farm all crops in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords farming guide: How to farm Wheat

Your field's fertility will determine your harvest (Image via Hooded Horse)

To farm wheat, you need to select it from the field and then assign workers to the farmhouse. The more workers you have assigned, the faster they'll grow your crops. Once your Wheat has been harvested, it will be taken to the farmhouse, where your workers will convert it into grain. You can increase the amount of grain you produce by changing the threshing priority in the advanced tab.

You should also build a Windmill and a Communal Oven close to your farm. The converted grain will be taken to the Windmill where it is made into flour. Finally, the flour is then shifted to the Communal Oven where your workers will make bread. This is an amazing use for wheat and will help you feed your people.

Manor Lords farming guide: How to farm Barley

You can make Ale out of Barley in Manor Lords (Image via Hooded Horse)

Farming Barley also works the same way as Wheat, but, from my experience, it usually takes less time to grow. You should build a malthouse in close proximity to your Barley farm. Your workers at the Malt house will convert your Barley into Malt which in turn can be used to make Ale in Manor Lords.

Ale is an important resource for your settlement and will help you upgrade your Burgage plots.

Manor Lords farming guide: How to farm Flax

Flax makes it extremely easy to get your hands on Linen (Image via Hooded Horse)

Flax is one of the best early-game crops to grow in Manor Lords. Again, growing it is the same as growing Wheat, but you will need to place a Weaver workshop near your Flax farm. This will allow your workers to turn the harvested flax into linen, which can be used for clothing.

This will help you set up more clothing stalls in your marketplace and will go a long way towards helping you meet your settler's needs and upgrade burgage plots in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords farming guide: How to farm Rye

Rye needs to be unlocked from the development tree (Image via Hooded Horse)

Before our Manor Lords farming guide tells you how to farm Rye, you will need to unlock it by spending points in the development tree. This crop behaves similarly to Wheat and is pretty much a better version of it. You can grow rye in unfavorable conditions, like soil with low fertility.

Just like Wheat, Rye can also be turned into flour and then bread to help meet the food needs of your settlement.

