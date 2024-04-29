How to make Ale in Manor Lords

Ale in Manor Lords is an item that may be sipped at a Tavern by your citizens which keeps their moods happy. Although the process is far from simple, it is a key ingredient in keeping your citizens content in a city-builder game when harmony in your settlement is often considered important.

One of the many items that you need to account for in a city-builder title, Ale can also help you upgrade some items in your settlements alongside its usual benefits.

In this article, we will look at how you can make Ale in Manor Lords.

How to produce your own Ale in Manor Lords

Burgage plot level 2 requirements for Ale in Manor Lords (Image via Slavic Magic || YouTube/JGM Gaming)

You must first grow and harvest Barley for ale production in Manor Lords. This then needs to be transformed into Malt with a Malthouse, after which you need to build a Brewery expansion on a level 2 Burgage Plot. Following this you can finally construct a Tavern.

The exact steps to follow for producing Ale in Manor Lords are stated below:

Construct a farmhouse. Construct a barley farm close to the farmhouse. Construct a Malthouse to convert the barley into malt. Construct a Level 2 Burgage Plot. Construct a Brewery Extension in the Burgage Plot to convert the malt into ale. Construct a Tavern for your residents.

Constructing a farmhouse in Manor Lords

The first stage in creating ale is to establish a field and farmhouse in the appropriate place. While charting your field, you may see which regions are fertile for Barley.

Click on your field, select Barley as the crop, and assign some families to your farmhouse. The more families working in the farmhouse, the faster you can harvest.

Constructing a barley farm and a Malthouse

After growing and harvesting Barley, construct a Malthouse to transform it into Malt. Next, choose one of your Burgage Plots with a Backyard Extension slot and upgrade it to Level 2. The will cost you Four Timber, but you can only upgrade a Burgage Plot if all of its conditions are satisfied.

This means you will need to find a church, a marketplace with food and clothing vendors, a well, and firewood.

Constructing a Tavern for your residents in Manor Lords

You'll need to construct a Tavern to distribute that ale among your citizens conveniently. This will meet the Tavern requirement for your Burgage Plots and is required to advance Burgage Plots beyond level 2.

