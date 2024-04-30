A good build order in Manor Lords is essential for surviving and withstanding the natural phenomena in the game. You'll need to know what to construct to survive the early stages of the game. Given the scarcity of materials, you must exercise caution to avoid wasting any valuable resource that might cost you in the long term and have a detrimental impact on your run.

In this article, we will take a look at the best possible build order that could help you get through Manor Lords smoothly without too many major hiccups.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Taking a look at the best build order in Manor Lords

Following a proper build order in Manor Lords and allotting land for construction (Image via Slavic Magic and YouTube/ ItalianSpartacus)

The best build order in Manor Lords is focused on preparing your resources so that you can expand into a small settlement and avoid succumbing to the first Winter. Make sure to carefully but steadily build these up while keeping track of your resources. The most important buildings to construct in order are stated below:

Construct Storage buildings and Granary. Set up a hunting and logging camp. Farm and save up timber. Set up Burgage plots to be used as accommodations. Connect roads to set up transportation routes. Construct a marketplace and a well. Set up Forager huts. Construct a Woodcutter camp. Construct a Tannery.

This construction sequence will give you a smooth start to the game while also giving you most of the resources needed to proceed further in the game. Just make sure to assign families to various constructions so that they speed up production. From here on out, you may take whatever route you choose, whether it's expanding your colony, focusing on commerce, or just building up your industry.

If you want to develop your small settlement a little further, then you can construct the items mentioned below in order. Just make sure to only grow your settlement once you have a large quantity of food and a fuel surplus.

Obtain your first development point and get Charcoal burning started. Get domesticated animals and hitching posts. Construct a manor and a sawpit and then focus on upgrading storage buildings. Build a stone church. Upgrade burgage plots to higher levels and get more families settled in.

To get through the late game where you need to obtain a lot of influence and claim lands for the prosperity of your settlement, you can follow the build order mentioned below in Manor Lords.

Set up Mining for your settlement. Build a clay furnace and Blacksmith's workshops. Set up trading posts. Spend your development points diligently and upgrade more burgage plots. Start your farms and produce food items like bread, eggs, and vegetables. Begin your ale production. Get started with clothing production.

