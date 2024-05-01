How to survive winter in Manor Lords

The winter in Manor Lords is a major challenge you must face. In this season, crops become dormant, hunting becomes difficult, and villagers struggle for their survival. A lack of experience and preparation for this harsh period can easily cause you to lose your village.

This guide aims to equip you with the information you need to easily survive the winter in Manor Lords. We'll list some efficient strategies regarding food, fuel, resource allocation, and village workforce that you can adopt for an easier winter.

Tips to survive winter in Manor Lords

Stockpile food

Stockpiling food before winter can increase your chances of survival. (Image via Hooded Horse)

Winter in Manor Lords requires a preemptive effort. Villagers require twice the amount of rations to survive during the season.

You need to be prepared with ample food supply to avert a crisis. Make more food and stockpile for comfortable survival. Assign your villagers to Hunting Lodges, Vegetable Gardens, and Forager Huts before accumulating food. Based on your village population, you should have enough ration to last at least four months.

Have enough fuel

Having enough fuel reserves helps your village stay warm during winter. (Image via Hooded Horse)

The best way to secure enough fuel for winter in Manor Lords is by investing in the woodcutting business. You should start with at least two Woodcutter’s Lodge. However, extensive wood chopping may cause deforestation.

To prevent that, invest in a Forester’s Hut. This will allow you to maintain enough trees. You can also invest in a Charcoal Kiln to double your fuel production.

Reassign villagers

Reassign Forager Hut villagers to Hunting Lodge to maintain food supply. (Image via Hooded Horse)

Idle villagers contribute nothing while still consuming your precious resources. Since berries are not produced during winter, you can reassign Forager Hut villagers to Hunting Lodges.

While winter hunting yields are lower, they're still a valuable source of food. This will ensure you have enough food to keep your village going throughout the cold while fully utilizing your available workforce.

Build a house for every family

Constructing houses provides safety to your villagers during the harsh season. (Image via Hooded Horse)

Winter in Manor Lords is a big threat to your villagers. Ensure each family in your village has a designated house to protect them from the cold. Burgage Plots are a great way to achieve proper shelter needs. These pre-built houses do not require additional construction time and can be quickly assigned to families.

Moreover, upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords to build Vegetable Gardens for extra food production.

Implement fasting policy

Implementing the fasting policy can save resources but only as a last resort. (Image via Hooded Horse)

Implementing the fasting policy reduces food consumption by 20% by making your villagers skip every fifth meal. While it sounds like a great way to preserve precious food, the fasting policy must be used with caution.

It significantly affects your approval rating and makes your villagers more susceptible to illness. It also demoralizes villagers and affects production. Therefore, consider this option as a last resort when your stockpiles are critically low and all other resources have been exhausted.

By following these tips, you can ensure your village not only survives but grows during the harsh winter in Manor Lords.

