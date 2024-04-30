How to farm in Manor Lords

In order to farm in Manor Lords, you must find a fertile plot that expands across quite a large area. It is also crucial to provide accommodation for your farmers as well as preserve the fertility of the land throughout the time of its production. Furthermore, since farming some plants is a season-specific operation, this necessitates precise planning and timing.

It is important to note that farming fields is a hard task that takes a lot of labor from the families in your settlement. Therefore, for your first year in Manor Lords, it is recommended to focus efforts on foraging and hunting to secure food resources and then building your first little field after a year or so of in-game time.

In this article, we shall take a look at how you can farm in Manor Lords.

How to set up a farm in Manor Lords

Checking soil fertility in order to farm in Manor Lords (Image via Slavic Magic)

Step 1: Choosing land

After claiming lands under your settlement's name in Manor Lands, you can secure a fertile area on the ground. For this, you need to select the Construction button and then select the Overlay choices on the right side of the screen. You can evaluate emmer, flax, barley, and rye fertility levels. The game will denote with colors if its soil is red implying low fertility, yellow implying moderate fertility, or green implying that the optimum circumstances for farming are present.

After planning out which region you would want to use, access the Construction menu again, choose Farming, then Field. Use the four points to claim your preferred agricultural location. Initially, avoid making the land too large to avoid straining out working families at the start of the game.

Step 2: Build a Farmhouse

From here, you must build a Farmhouse, which will cost three Timber. Once constructed, you can assign up to eight familiars to work on the farm in Manor Lords. Similarly, you may create other structures like a Windmill for four Timber, which can convert wheat grain into flour, and a Communal oven for two Timber, which can turn the flour into bread for the people to consume.

Maintaining land fertility reflects real-world agricultural techniques, notably crop rotation. This is because harvesting a single crop extensively can dramatically impair soil fertility. Therefore, to use your agricultural area effectively, you must divide your cropland into smaller subsections and access each field's menu to enable the crop rotation checkbox.

