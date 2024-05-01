How to move and relocate buildings in Manor Lords

Your journey in Manor Lords will have many moments where you will be required to shift entire buildings and structures around your town. True to its goal of being a city builder, you will move structures around quite a bit and relocate some of your more important buildings with efficacy in mind.

Factors like soil fertility, natural resources, and water supply can often force you to relocate your buildings in Manor Lords. The game, however, doesn't clearly explain how you can go about moving your structures around.

This Manor Lords guide will cover how you can relocate and move your buildings around your town.

Relocating your buildings in Manor Lords

You can relocate Logging Camps (image via Hooded Horse)

To relocate your building in Manor Lords, you must follow these steps:

Click on the building you want to move, which will bring up the primary menu options.

Find the Relocate options shown by the Arrow Cross symbol in the upper right corner of the pop-up.

Move the building to a new location you have selected and then assign a townsfolk to help with the construction.

Here are some structures you can relocate in the game:

Logging Camp

Sawpit

Forester’s Hut

Woodcutter’s Lodge

However, you won't be able to relocate some structures like Burgage Plots. These will need to be demolished before moving.

Demolishing buildings in Manor Lords

You will need to demolish Burgage Plots (Image via Hooded Horse)

To move certain buildings that can't be relocated, you'll need to first manually demolish the building by selecting it and then clicking on the Demolish icon on the upper-right corner of the pop-up menu.

Once demolished, you will get back all the resources you have invested to make it. Now, choose a new plot and then build the new building there.

Structures like Burgage Plots and Storehouses are some of the buildings you won't be able to relocate. Fortunately, after demolishing them, you can remake the structure with the resources you got back.