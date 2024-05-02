How to use Wizard in Clash Royale

Gaining control of the Wizard in Clash Royale is crucial for ruling the battlefield. When employed intelligently, his potent splash damage and adaptability can completely change the course of a fight. The Wizard's role is critical in various scenarios, ranging from eliminating hordes of soldiers to assisting aggressive thrusts. For optimal efficiency, you must comprehend its advantages, disadvantages, and ideal location.

We'll go into great detail about how to use the Wizard in Clash Royale in this guide, including placement tactics, when to deploy it, and how to get the most out of its powers.

Strategies to use Wizard in Clash Royale

1) Strategic placement

Strategic placement (Image via Supercell)

Behind tank units: The most popular and successful tactic is to position the Wizard behind tank units like the Giant, Golem, or Lava Hound. This lets the tank deflect incoming strikes while the wizard deals damage from a safe distance. In addition to forcing your opponent to deal with the tank first, hiding the Wizard behind a tank gives your Wizard additional time to deal damage.

Away from the scene: It's important to keep the Wizard far away from enemy troops because he attacks from range. This makes it difficult for melee units to get to him and destroy him. Usually, a safe and good placement for the Wizard is in the middle of your side of the arena or just behind your crown tower in Clash Royale.

2) Timing

Timing is important (Image via Supercell)

Defense against swarm troops: When faced with hordes of low-hitpoint troops like Skeleton Army, Minion Horde, or Goblin Gang, the Wizard excels at eliminating them. To maximize his splash damage potential, time his deployment precisely. Make the most out of the Wizard's strikes by holding off on dropping him until the adversary has committed a sizable number of troops in Clash Royale.

Countering troops at medium hit points: Wizard in Clash Royale is also useful against armies with middling hit points, such as Witches, Musketeers, and Barbarians. But use him only when these soldiers are within striking distance of him and stay out of positions where he could be overpowered before causing much damage.

Supporting offense: Deploying the Wizard behind your offensive soldiers might provide you more firepower and open up a path for your win condition troop when you're launching an offensive or counterattack. Surprise your opponent and do severe damage by coordinating the Wizard's deployment with your push.

3) Understanding strengths and weaknesses

Wizard (Image via Supercell)

Strengths: The Wizard in Clash Royale is adaptable in a variety of circumstances thanks to his splash damage, high damage per second, and capacity to target both air and ground units. He can chip away at opposing towers from a safe distance, help tanky units, and swiftly clear out swarms.

Deficits: The Wizard in Clash Royale has certain noteworthy shortcomings despite his strengths. As a ranged unit, he has comparatively few hitpoints, leaving him open to high-damage spells like Rocket or Fireball. Furthermore, without sufficient support, his slow attack speed may cause him to struggle against units with high hitpoints or troops that move quickly.

Check out more articles on Clash Royale: