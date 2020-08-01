In-game voice chatting is the backbone of any multiplayer game, and Free Fire is no different. When players are playing squad or duo modes, it is essential to interact with teammates. Having excellent communication also increases the chances of getting Booyah!

The game's popularity curve is far from flattening, and there is an influx of newer players regularly. Many of the latter are sometimes puzzled as to how they can use voice chat in the game. In this article, we will discuss how to use this feature in Free Fire.

How to use voice chat in Free Fire?

All players have an option to use the voice chat feature in the lobby, and during matches. All they have to do is click on the mic symbol, which is present on the game screen.

In the case of the lobby, this symbol is present on the top right corner.

How to voice chat in the lobby

When it comes to in-game action, the option for voice chat is on the top left corner, beside the map.

Voice chat in-game

Players also have the option to change the sound settings in Free Fire. If any user does not know how to do so, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and then click on the Settings button present on the top right corner.

Step 2: The Settings menu will open, where the sound tab has to be pressed to change the sound settings.

Step 3: This tab consists of three settings: Music, Sound Effects and Voice, which players can adjust based on their comfort.

Note: The voice settings in the sound tab determines the audibility of the voice chat.

