The PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an event that features 32 PUBG Mobile influencers. These personalities were selected from a pool of 64 influencers based on voting.

The influencers were selected from India, North America, Middle East and Africa, South East Asia and Europe on the basis of voting, which was held between 23rd June and 6th July.

Four influencers have been selected from India: Dynamo, Mortal, Scout and Regaltos. Apart from them, 28 other influencers have also been selected from all around the world. Here is the complete list of influencers that have been chosen from various regions:

DYNAMO MORTAL SCOUT SOUL REGALTOS BTR ALICE TACAZ ONIC MUTE SECRET BIUBIU BANGPEN MASTERRAMEN ABCT36 GAMING NGAN SAT THU WYNSANITY SEVOU ROLEX PANDA ATRO OM SAYF AEDDI407 PIKACHU DOCH DREAM PUBG MEZARCI OLDBOY ALUCAROV2 DEXTROGER DON TACHO ALPOXZEN FLASHZITO RISERBECK NATO GAMER EILOCOSANTIARG

Players can vote and support their favourite star by tweeting with an appropriate tag mentioned at the end of the article. They must also include the tag @PUBGMOBILE. The teams with the highest points will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match points.

Criteria for the entries

How to vote in the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme challenge

Here is how players can vote for their favourite teams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. The link to visit the page can be accessed here as well.

Step 2: Voters can vote for the captain of their choice by clicking on the ‘details’ button and then clicking on share.

Step 3: They will be redirected to Twitter, where they will have to tweet in support of their favourite team.

Step 4: Fans can also manually tweet by using the hashtags given below.

Note: Users can also win in-game rewards by voting.

Various Tags

#pubgmxchallenge1 - Ky Bowman

#pubgmxchallenge2 - Jack Osbourne

#pubgmxchallenge3 - Aleyna Tilki

#pubgmxchallenge4 - Kevin De Bruyne

#pubgmxchallenge5 - Paulo Dybala

#pubgmxchallenge6 - Levinho

#pubgmxchallenge7 - Yurem Rojas

#pubgmxchallenge8 - Marian Santos

#pubgmxchallenge9 - mortaL

#pubgmxchallenge10 - Scout

#pubgmxchallenge11 - Pikachu

#pubgmxchallenge12 - Om sayf

#pubgmxchallenge13 - GADING

#pubgmxchallenge14 - Aurelie

#pubgmxchallenge15 - Hiền Hồ

#pubgmxchallenge16 - Jay Chanatip

