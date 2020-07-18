×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

How to vote in the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme challenge captains
PUBG Mobile Global Extreme challenge captains
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 18 Jul 2020, 18:15 IST
News
Advertisement

The PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an event that features 32 PUBG Mobile influencers. These personalities were selected from a pool of 64 influencers based on voting.

The influencers were selected from India, North America, Middle East and Africa, South East Asia and Europe on the basis of voting, which was held between 23rd June and 6th July.

Four influencers have been selected from India: Dynamo, Mortal, Scout and Regaltos. Apart from them, 28 other influencers have also been selected from all around the world. Here is the complete list of influencers that have been chosen from various regions:

  1. DYNAMO
  2. MORTAL
  3. SCOUT
  4. SOUL REGALTOS
  5. BTR ALICE
  6. TACAZ
  7. ONIC MUTE
  8. SECRET BIUBIU
  9. BANGPEN
  10. MASTERRAMEN
  11. ABCT36 GAMING
  12. NGAN SAT THU
  13. WYNSANITY
  14. SEVOU
  15. ROLEX
  16. PANDA
  17. ATRO
  18. OM SAYF
  19. AEDDI407
  20. PIKACHU
  21. DOCH
  22. DREAM PUBG
  23. MEZARCI
  24. OLDBOY
  25. ALUCAROV2
  26. DEXTROGER
  27. DON TACHO
  28. ALPOXZEN
  29. FLASHZITO
  30. RISERBECK
  31. NATO GAMER
  32. EILOCOSANTIARG

Players can vote and support their favourite star by tweeting with an appropriate tag mentioned at the end of the article. They must also include the tag @PUBGMOBILE. The teams with the highest points will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match points.

Criteria for the entries
Criteria for the entries

How to vote in the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme challenge

Advertisement

Here is how players can vote for their favourite teams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. The link to visit the page can be accessed here as well.

Step 2: Voters can vote for the captain of their choice by clicking on the ‘details’ button and then clicking on share.

Step 3: They will be redirected to Twitter, where they will have to tweet in support of their favourite team.

Step 4: Fans can also manually tweet by using the hashtags given below.

Note: Users can also win in-game rewards by voting.

Various Tags

#pubgmxchallenge1 - Ky Bowman

#pubgmxchallenge2 - Jack Osbourne

#pubgmxchallenge3 - Aleyna Tilki

#pubgmxchallenge4 - Kevin De Bruyne

#pubgmxchallenge5 - Paulo Dybala

#pubgmxchallenge6 - Levinho

#pubgmxchallenge7 - Yurem Rojas

#pubgmxchallenge8 - Marian Santos

#pubgmxchallenge9 - mortaL

#pubgmxchallenge10 - Scout

#pubgmxchallenge11 - Pikachu

#pubgmxchallenge12 - Om sayf

#pubgmxchallenge13 - GADING

#pubgmxchallenge14 - Aurelie

#pubgmxchallenge15 - Hiền Hồ

#pubgmxchallenge16 - Jay Chanatip

Also read: PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 18, 2020): Another free SCAR-L skin

Published 18 Jul 2020, 18:15 IST
PUBG PUBG Guide Mobile Lite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी